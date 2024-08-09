Incumbent Michigan U.S. representatives win primaries, advance to the general elections in November

The primary elections for Michigan’s 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives varied in intensity, resulting in all current representatives winning their respective elections on Tuesday. Competition significantly decreased in districts with Arab American candidates.

The 13th Congressional District was the most contentious, with unofficial Democratic primary results showing that incumbent Representative Shri Thanedar secured the Democratic primary race in that district. Thanedar received about 42,800 votes, representing 54 percent of the votes in the Democratic race, while Detroit City Council member Mary Waters came in second with nearly 27,000 votes, or 34.3 percent.

Thanedar will face Martell Bivings, who ran unopposed in the Republican primaries and automatically advanced to the general election in November.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten also scored a comfortable victory over Arab American candidate Salim Al-Shatel in the Democratic primary for the Third Congressional District, receiving 64,500 votes or 90.6 percent of Democratic votes, while Al-Shatel only garnered 6,660 votes (9.4 percent).

Scholten will face Paul Hudson, who led the Republican primary with 39,400 votes (54.7 percent).

Similarly, candidate Ahmed Ghanem did not pose a serious challenge to incumbent U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, who secured the Democratic race in the 11th Congressional District with 83,500 votes (87 percent). She will face Republican candidate Nick Somberg, who led the Republican ticket with more than 24,000 votes (60.6 percent) against Charles Frangie, who received 15,729 votes (39.41 percent).

Arab American U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib ran unopposed in the Democratic primaries for the 12th Congressional District, automatically advancing to face Republican candidate James Hooper, who won the Republican primary with approximately 12,000 votes (60.5 percent).

In the Eighth District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is running for the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidate Kristen McDonald Rivet advanced to the final round after receiving 43,300 votes (53 percent). She will face Republican candidate Paul Jung, who led the Republican primary by a comfortable margin, receiving 43,000 votes, or nearly 75 percent.

In the Sixth Congressional District U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell won the Democratic primary uncontested and received 100,754 votes (100 percent ). She will face Republican Heather Smiley, who received 36,953 votes, in November.