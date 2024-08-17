Dearborn Police investigating armed robbery at local jewelry store

The Dearborn Police Department is seeking assistance identifying individuals involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store on the city's east side on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

DEARBORN – The Police Department is seeking assistance identifying individuals involved in an armed robbery of a jewelry store on the city’s east side on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police responded to the 7000 block of Schaefer on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. An investigation revealed two men in masks had entered the store with a rifle and demanded that employees and customers get on the ground. As one suspect held everyone at gunpoint, the other ransacked the business, loading several items into a bag.

The individuals left the store after an employee fired several rounds towards them. They fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly a 2011-2013 model year Mazda 3 with paint peeling on the hood and trunk.

No customers or employees were injured in the incident. It is unknown at this time if any suspects were injured.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking anyone with information who can assist with identifying the vehicle or the individuals involved to contact Sergeant Jamison Carpenter at (313) 943-2041 or jcarpenter@dearborn.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK UP.

“The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this crime and utilize all available resources to bring these suspects to justice,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a press release. “We are urging the public to come forward and provide information to assist with the investigation.”





