Trump says he told Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but criticizes ceasefire call

On Thursday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in July to quickly end Israel’s war in Gaza , but the former president also criticized ceasefire demands.

“He knows what he’s doing, I did encourage him to get this over with,” the former president told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “It has to get over with fast… Get your victory and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop.”

In an event later on Thursday about tackling anti-Semitism, Trump criticized Biden and Harris’ months-long calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. “From the start, Harris has worked to tie Israel’s hand behind its back, demanding an immediate ceasefire, always demanding ceasefire,” Trump said, adding it “would only give Hamas time to regroup and launch a new October 7 style attack. “I will give Israel the support that it needs to win, but I do want them to win fast,” he added.