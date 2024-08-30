Israel, Hamas agree to zoned three-day pauses for Gaza polio vaccinations, WHO says

The vaccination campaign is due to start on Sunday, said Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization’s senior official for the Palestinian territories. He said the agreement was for the pauses to take place between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

He said the campaign would start in central Gaza with a three-day pause in fighting, then move to southern Gaza, where there would be another three-day pause, followed by northern Gaza. Peeperkorn added that there was an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in each zone to a fourth day if needed.

“We are ready to cooperate with international organizations to secure this campaign, serving and protecting more than 650,000 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters.

The Israeli military’s humanitarian unit (COGAT) said on Wednesday that the vaccination campaign would be conducted in coordination with the Israeli military “as part of the routine humanitarian pauses that will allow the population to reach the medical centers where the vaccinations will be administered.”