Alleged Hezbollah financier expected to plead guilty in U.S. sanctions case

NEW YORK — A dual Lebanese-Belgian citizen accused by the United States of financing the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah is expected to plead guilty in a criminal case charging him with sanctions evasion and money-laundering conspiracies.

Bazzi’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Treasury Department placed Bazzi on its sanctions list in 2018 over his alleged ties to Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors said Bazzi covertly sold real estate he owned in Michigan and transferred the funds abroad, in violation of those sanctions.

Bazzi was extradited to the United States in April 2023 from Romania, where he had been arrested two months prior.