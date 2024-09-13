The intensity of the race to the White House strengthens the electoral voice of Arabs and Muslims in Michigan

As the intensity of the race to the White House increases following the first debate between the Republican candidate, former President Trump, and the Democratic candidate, Vice President Harris, on Tuesday, the electoral significance of Arab and Muslim American votes in Michigan and other swing states is steadily increasing to unprecedented levels in the political history of Arab and Muslim Americans. This comes despite their unfortunate situation, which leaves them with conflicting choices, each more bitter than the other, at a time when their frustrations deepen due to the ongoing Israeli brutal war on the Palestinians in Gaza and in the occupied territories and the potential for its escalation across various regions in the Middle East.

The Biden administration’s sluggish performance in stopping the genocide in Gaza has led Arab and Muslim Americans to reconsider their political positioning, as well as their electoral mood, as a natural consequence. This was clearly seen in the response of many voters to the “Abandon Biden” and the “uncommitted” campaigns in the presidential primaries last February, as well as their timid participation in the primary elections.

This new political realignment brings to mind the political shift of Arab and Muslim Americans who historically leaned Republican, but were “pushed” to join the Democratic train after former President George W. Bush declared a “War on Terror” following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It is worth asking in this context: If Bush caused a break between Arab and Muslim Americans and the Republican Party at the start of the current millennium, will Biden, with his unconditional support for Israel —especially during the ongoing war in the embattled region — bear the consequences of their departure and deep division over the policies of the Democratic Party, leading them to abandon their support for its candidate in one of the most critical and sensitive presidential races in American history?

Arab Americans must wait and not reveal their choice for president while continuing to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to military aid to the occupying Israeli army and urgent humanitarian assistance to more than 2.2 million Palestinians in the devastated Gaza Strip and a permanent and acceptable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. – Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, prefers to wait before answering such thorny questions “until the picture becomes clearer as the scheduled date for the presidential elections on the fifth of November approaches.” He pointed out the positive statements made by Harris during the presidential debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, which included calling for a ceasefire in the occupied territories, declaring it’s time to end the war in Gaza, provide aid for affected civilians in Gaza, help in rebuilding the destroyed strip and support a two-state solution, as well as her support for the self determination of the Palestinian people.

Siblani was one of the fiercest opponents of supporting Biden in the primaries in February, asserting that Arab and Muslim Americans would not vote for the Democratic president “even if he stood on his head, let alone when he can’t stand on his feet.” He repeatedly reminded people that Biden is complicit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Siblani explained that the presidential race in Michigan will be the most intense and heated in the country, including other swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, placing Arab and Muslim Americans in the Great Lakes State with a historical responsibility to achieve their demands to stop the Israeli war against Palestinian civilians.

“We must wait and not reveal our electoral choice while continuing to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to military aid to the occupying Israeli army and urgent humanitarian assistance to more than 2.2 million Palestinians in the devastated Gaza Strip,” he said.

Harris delivered a surprising performance during Tuesday’s debate, which may hinder the overwhelming popularity achieved by her Republican rival after his debate with President Biden in June and surviving an assassination attempt in mid-July.

A poll released by Reuters Thursday showed that Harris leads Trump by 47 percent to 42 percent after the debate. The two-day poll revealed a five-point lead for Harris among registered voters, slightly more than her four-point lead over Trump in a poll conducted by the news agency between August 21 and 28, indicating her advantage after the debate.

A late August poll released by the Council on American Islamic Relations shows 29.1 percent of Muslim voters plan to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, while 19.4 percent plan to vote for Harris, 11.3 percent plan to vote for Trump, 16.5 percent are undecided and 8.8 percent don’t plan to vote at all.

The significant importance of Arab and Muslim American votes in Michigan in the current elections “is no longer a secret,” according to Siblani, who confirmed that “the stock market of Arab and Muslim American votes is at its highest levels today, as the intensity of the competition in the coming weeks will make our votes more valuable than gold.” He highlighted the many presidential envoys who have knocked on the doors of the Arab and Muslim communities in the Detroit area over the past months to secure “our votes in November”, including the campaigns of Harris, Stein and Trump, as well as President Biden before he dropped out of the race.

Siblani stressed the necessity of unifying the efforts of Arab and Muslim Americans after the electoral scene becomes clearer in the coming weeks to form a unified stance, far from narrow partisan interests, and focusing on the interests and issues of the Arab and Muslim communities both inside and outside the United States.

“We have about a month and a half until the elections, and we must wait until after the upcoming debates between Trump and Harris in October if they actually happen and the turn of events to determine what is best for us as Arab and Muslim American communities directly affected by the conflict in the Middle East.”

Similarly, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Abed Hammoud, who founded the respected Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) in 1998, said it is “still too early” to reveal our electoral preferences in the November elections, as Harris’ campaign officially began only recently. He pointed to the great discontent among Arab and Muslim Americans with the Democrats due to President Biden’s pro-Israel policies during the war in Gaza.

“Most Arab Americans today view Democrats as the devil, and their view of Harris after the debate has not changed much because she is a key part of the current administration,” he said.

Hammoud explained that AAPAC intends to meet in mid-October to discuss the available electoral options for Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan, stressing in an interview with The Arab American News that the positions of the presidential candidates on the war in Gaza and the possibility of its expansion into Lebanon and other Arab regions will be the decisive factor in determining the candidate who will receive the committee’s support.

He emphasized the exceptional nature of the current elections and the historical responsibility of Arab and Muslim voters in the Great Lakes State and across the country.

“The war on Gaza is the most prominent issue determining our positions and electoral preferences, unlike previous elections, which focused on our domestic issues like health care, abortion, education, services, taxes and infrastructure,” Hammoud said.

I don’t think the issue we have is whether or not our voice is heard. It’s being heard. The question is whether somebody cares to act or do what we want. My question is do they (politicians) care about our votes or not? How hard are they going to work for our votes? – Attorney Abed Hammoud, founder of AAPAC

He noted that Harris’ performance during the presidential debate did not clarify the desired picture.

“Harris has consistently made vague statements, with no real meaning or political value, particularly regarding the war and its potential ramifications in the Middle East,” he said.

He pointed out to the widespread anger in the Arab American community in Dearborn following the announcement by Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe of his support for Harris following her first visit to Detroit after she was officially nominated by the Democratic National Committee in Chicago last month.

Hammoud said politicians know how Arab American voters feel, and it’s a matter of them caring enough to do something about it.

“I don’t think the issue we have is whether or not our voice is heard,” Hammoud said. “It’s being heard. The question is whether somebody cares to act or do what we want. My question is do they (politicians) care about our votes or not? How hard are they going to work for our votes? We are Americans just like everybody else. Our voices and our advice and our opinions should be taken into account.”

Following Tuesday’s debate, the Abandon Harris Campaign released a statement calling the candidates and their stances on Israel’s war on Gaza “one of the most vile and grotesque spectacles of our time.”

“Our destiny is November 5,” said Abandon Harris co-founder Dr. Hassan Abdel Salam, “where we will work to ensure that, because of genocide, a sitting vice president loses the election at the hands of a people of conscience. Let it be known: if you run on genocide, you will never win.”

Amer Zahr, president of the New Generation for Palestine, shed light on the historic opportunity available to Arab and Muslim Americans to contribute to political change in the United States by voting for the “third option,” referring to Stein, who is visiting Dearborn for the third time since the Israeli war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

Harris, like Biden before her, failed to regain the trust of Arab and Muslim voters, who have a historic opportunity to contribute to political change in the U.S. by voting for the Green Party candidate Jill Stein.– Amer Zahr, president of the New Generation for Palestine.

Zahr who is a comedian and a law professor at the University of Detroit Mercy, explained that Harris, like Biden before her, failed to regain the trust of Arab and Muslim voters, noting her neglect of their protests during her first visit to the Detroit area, as well as her rejection last month of the demonstrators’ demands at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, including the “uncommitted” delegates, to stop military and financial aid to Israel and impose an immediate and permanent end to the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed, injured and displaced hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinians since October 7.

“Biden could still call Netanyahu and force him to stop the war, and Harris could do the same, but they have not and will not do it,” Zahr said.

He said that Harris did not make any statements during the presidential debate that would push Arab and Muslim voters back to the Democratic fold.

“We did not hear anything new or different from her than what she has said before,” Zahr said.

He explained that the November elections offer Arab and Muslim communities in the United States a golden opportunity to demonstrate their electoral power and influence.

“Therefore, they must act responsibly and vote for the right choice, which is for the Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, who has repeatedly condemned Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people and consistently calls for an end to military and financial aid to the occupying state,” he said.

“If we fail to choose wisely by voting for Dr. Stein, we will have abandoned our electoral power, and thus our votes will not be taken into account in future election cycles.”

The Muslim Public Affairs Council said the debate “failed to address the majority of Americans who continue to demand a ceasefire.”

“It was at times a chaotic display that demeaned and disrespected the thousands of lives lost in Gaza since Oct. 7,” the Council’s statement reads. “While Vice President Harris called for an immediate end to the war, she doubled down on the Biden administration’s policy of shipping weapons to a regime killing Palestinian families every day. [Former] President Trump launched into a bizarre tirade about ‘blowing up’ a region rather than offering any serious statement or solution to the violence.”

The Muslim Public Affairs Council said the debate “failed to address the majority of Americans who continue to demand a ceasefire.”

“It was at times a chaotic display that demeaned and disrespected the thousands of lives lost in Gaza since Oct. 7,” the MPAC said in a Sept. 10 statement. “While Vice President Harris called for an immediate end to the war, she doubled down on the Biden administration’s policy of shipping weapons to a regime killing Palestinian families every day. [Former] President Trump launched into a bizarre tirade about ‘blowing up’ a region rather than offering any serious statement or solution to the violence.”

However, Imad Hamad, executive director of the American Human Rights Council (AHRC), emphasized that the importance of the Arab and Muslim American vote will remain “realized” in any case, whether it goes to the Republican candidate, the Democratic candidate or even to the Green Party candidate. He noted that the significance of the current presidential elections is highlighted, in one of its aspects, by the return of the Palestinian issue to the priorities of Arab American voters, after it had nearly disappeared following former President Bush’s declaration of the War on Terror in 2001.

The fierce competition between Harris and Trump increases Arab American electoral importance in an unprecedented way across all swing states, especially in Michigan. However, the very similar stances of both candidates regarding the brutal Israeli war on Gaza leave them in a state of profound confusion. – Imad Hamad, executive director of the Arab American Human Rights Council

Hamad went on to explain that the Arab American communities in the United States face a “difficult position” in the current elections. The fierce competition between Harris and Trump increases their electoral importance in an unprecedented way across all swing states, especially in Michigan. However, the very similar stances of both candidates regarding the brutal Israeli war on Gaza leave them in a state of profound confusion.

Hamad stated that Arab and Muslim American voters are divided into six categories: the first group reluctantly supports Harris, considering her the “lesser of two evils”; the second prefers Trump due to their conservative leanings; the third leans toward Stein for her courageous positions on condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza; the fourth remains undecided; the fifth will boycott the elections all together and the sixth will participate partially by voting for candidates in other positions, but not for the presidency. He emphasized that the intense competition in the presidential race, which will ultimately be decided by a very narrow margin in Michigan, ensures the “exceptional importance” of each of these categories.

Hamad pointed to the race between Democratic and Republican hawks to support Israel, stressing that neither the Republican nor Democratic Parties have the political will to address the Palestinian struggle fairly, guaranteeing the rights of the Palestinian people. This is something most Arab American voters understand, further complicating their electoral preferences in November.

In a related context, Turfe explained the decision for his early support for Harris based on her integrity and her ability to unite the American people, unlike Trump, who fosters division and hate among Americans.

“My view in supporting Harris comes from someone who has experienced many conflicts directly, as I have seen how barriers in education, access and understanding can hinder communities,” Turfe said. “After 22 years of government service, rising from an entry-level position to a leadership role, I know that leadership is important and that it sets the tone for progress.”

He affirmed that the Arab American community has thrived over the past decades through work and building positive relationships with other communities.

“Leadership should be defined by integrity, respect and the ability to unite people despite differences” Turfe told The Arab American News. “Unfortunately, a culture of bullying is being mistaken for leadership, with aggression seen as strength. This shift reflects the faults of Donald Trump, who thrived on division and belittling others. True leaders are statesmen — people who honor their position with respect for others and their differences, working for the greater good. It’s time we demand more from our leaders, those who embody the values of statesmanship and bring unity instead of chaos.”

Harris’ commitment to justice, equality and inclusion is clear, and she is the leader capable of continuing the progress we have made. She is the right leader to move us forward, ensuring that every community has the opportunity to succeed. – Assad Turfe, Deputy Wayne County executive

Turfe added that real leaders are statesmen.

“They are people who respect their positions by respecting others and their differences, and they work for the common good. It is time to demand more from our leaders — those who embody the values of a statesman and bring unity instead of chaos. That is why I support Kamala Harris, even though I may not agree with all aspects of her foreign policy approach.”

He expressed his appreciation for Harris, who, along with her team, has given our community the opportunity to move things forward on issues that matter to us.

“Her commitment to justice, equality and inclusion is clear, and she is the leader capable of continuing the progress we have made. Kamala Harris is the right leader to move us forward, ensuring that every community has the opportunity to succeed.”

– This article was produced as part of the 2024 Elections Reporting Grant Program, organized by the Center for Community Media and funded by the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, and the Tow Foundation. It has been edited for style.