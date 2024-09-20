124 countries vote for resolution in U.N. General Assembly, calling on Israel to end its occupation in the Palestinian Territory

An image of the drafted resolution voting results. Photo: UN Photo/Evan Schneider

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that demands Israel end its “unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility, and do so no later than 12 months.”

The resolution received 124 votes in favor, while 43 countries abstained and the United States, Israel and 12 other countries voted against it.

This comes days before next week’s annual United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak on September 26. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is also scheduled to address the assembly that day, according to Reuters.

The nonbinding resolution also included an advisory opinion by the World Court from July stating Israel should withdraw its forces and stop further settlement in Palestinian territories.

The International Court of Justice, also referred to as the World Court, is the highest United Nations court and according to reports said its demands should be completed “as rapidly as possible.” The resolution gives a 12-month time limit.

The resolution also called for states to take action and “take steps towards ceasing the importation of any products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well as the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel… where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

This is the first resolution to be proposed by the Palestinian Authority since it gained both a seat among the United Nation members in the assembly hall and the ability to draft resolutions, according to Reuters.

East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza are areas Israel regards as territories it seized in the Middle East War in 1967 and thus are on disputed land and not deemed “occupied” in regards to legalities. However, the United Nations deems those regions occupied territories and are the parts of Palestine that Palestinians want as part of their state.

“Each country has a vote, and the world is watching us,” Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the General Assembly on Tuesday, in official reports. “Please stand on the right side of history. With international law. With freedom. With peace.”

Danny Danon, Israel’s U.N. ambassador, censured the General Assembly for not denouncing the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and declined the resolution.

“Let’s call this for what it is,” he said. “This resolution is diplomatic terrorism, using the tools of diplomacy not to build bridges but to destroy them.”

The countries that voted for the resolution: Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua-Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor Leste, Trinidad-Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen, Zimbabwe.

The countries that voted against the resolution: Argentina, Czech Republic, Fiji, Hungary, Israel, Malawi, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, Tuvalu, United States.

The countries that abstained from the resolution: Albania, Australia, Austria, Britain, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Georgia, Germany, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Italy, Kenya, Kiribati, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Moldova, Nepal, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Panama, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Samoa, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, South Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vanuatu.