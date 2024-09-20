Michigan judge temporarily blocks shipment of radioactive waste to Van Buren Township landfill

Photo from The Detroit Free Press, provided by Ryan Campbell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A Wayne County Circuit judge has temporarily halted a shipment of radioactive waste from New York headed to a waste landfill in Van Buren Township. Judge Kevin Cox was able to issue a temporary restraining order that halts Wayne Disposal Inc. from receiving shipments of the World War II-era radioactive soil. Cox signed the injunction two days after two individuals filed a lawsuit to block the shipments.

According to reports, from 1944 to 1952, the Niagara Falls Storage Site in New York was the designated place to receive radioactive wastes for the Manhattan Project, a secret government effort aimed at the inception of atomic bombs both during and following World War II. It was featured in the 2023 film Oppenheimer.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of the removal of the radioactive soil and have deemed the Wayne Disposal “the closest licensed facility that can handle hazardous material,” CBS reported.

“The Michigan public will no longer tolerate Wayne County being the nation’s dumping ground of choice for a wide range of hazardous materials,” the lawsuit reads, in part.

The townships of Canton and Van Buren and the cities of Romulus and Belleville were granted the order against Wayne Disposal Inc.

“We are very pleased that the judge saw merit in our case for the residents surrounding this waste facility,” Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said in a Detroit Free Press report.

“If residents in Lewiston, New York are pushing to get it out, why come to a more populated area?” she said in a CBS report. “They should encapsulate it where it is. Why are you moving it?”

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe told The Arab American News that this is only the beginning of the county’s efforts to halt such shipments moving forward.

“We must acknowledge that this is only the beginning of our efforts (…) Moving forward, protecting our environment and the well-being of our people will remain our highest priority.”

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans also issued a statement reading:

“I am thrilled with the decision by the Wayne County Circuit Court to issue a temporary restraining order against the import of radioactive waste into Van Buren Township. This victory is a testament to the power of community voices and the dedication of local leaders who stand united in protecting the health and safety of our residents. I applaud the efforts of all involved in this fight.

“However, we must recognize our work is far from over. Wayne County has been burdened for too long with the role of bearing toxic waste that others refuse. This temporary victory reinforces the need for a permanent solution – one that ensures our communities are not used as dumping grounds for hazardous materials. We will not stop fighting for policy changes and legislation that prevent hazardous waste from being transported here. Our residents deserve peace of mind that their communities will not be subjected to the dangers of toxic waste. The health of our residents and the protection of our environment must remain our top priority.”

Officials of Republic Services, a Phoenix-based waste company and owner of Wayne Disposal, said they are preparing a response to the suit, according to reports.

Melissa Quillard, Republic Services spokeswoman, said this is nothing new for the landfill, stating via email that the landfill has safely managed wastes with elevated radioactivity for much of the time.

“Management of this material poses no risk to the community,” she said, adding that the material has been deemed no risk to the environment or health of the public by Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“Many industries rely on Wayne Disposal Inc. to responsibly manage waste material, and the court ruling, which was issued without a hearing, impacts our ability to serve these customers,” she said in a Free Press report. “It also hinders important environmental remediation activities and interstate commerce. We look forward to presenting our position to the court in the very near future.”