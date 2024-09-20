Taiwan questions head of pager firm linked to Hezbollah devices blasts

Hsu Ching-kuang, founder and president of Gold Apollo, arrives at Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office in Taipei, Taiwan September 19, 2024. REUTERS

TAIPEI – The president and founder of a Taiwanese pager company linked to the detonation of thousands of pagers targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon was questioned by prosecutors late into the night on Thursday, then released.

Taiwan-based Gold Apollo ‘s president and founder Hsu Ching-kuang has said it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack, and that they were made by a Budapest-based company BAC, which has a license to use its brand.

Images of destroyed pagers analyzed by Reuters showed a format and stickers on the back that were consistent with pagers made by Gold Apollo. Hsu declined to answer reporters questions as he left one of the Taipei offices of Taiwan prosecutors late Thursday. Calls to the prosecutors’ office before office hours on Friday were not answered. Taipei prosecutors have not issued any statements so far about their investigations into Gold Apollo.

Another person also seen leaving the prosecutors office was Teresa Wu, the sole employee of a company called Apollo Systems Ltd, who did not speak to reporters as she left late on Thursday. Hsu said this week a person called Teresa had been one of his contacts for the deal with Hungary-based firm BAC. Company records show Wu set up Apollo Systems in April. It was not immediately clear what the relationship is between her company and BAC.

Taiwan’s government has said it is investigating what happened and police have made several visits to Hsu’s company, in a small, unassuming office in Taipei’s next door city of New Taipei.