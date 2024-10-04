Dearborn launches free front porch steps repair or replace initiative for homeowners

As of Monday, Sept. 30, eligible homeowners can apply to the Front Porch & Step Rehabilitation Program through the Online Application at Dearborn.gov . If application criteria are met, the city’s Economic Development Department will conduct an onsite evaluation of the condition of the front porch and steps at each property before determining if a home qualifies for the program.

“A front porch is more than just an entryway to a home,” Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said. “For many Dearborn families, it’s quintessential to their experience as part of a thriving community. A safe and strong porch is a place where we sit and take in the sights and sounds of our neighborhood and engage in conversations. I encourage those looking for assistance repairing or replacing that crumbling concrete or rotting wood porch or steps to apply for this special program with the city.”

Households that meet the requirements will be placed on a waiting list. Renovations will be completed on a first-come-first-served basis depending on the severity of damage and total available funding.

Deck replacement will not be covered under the program, though back or side door steps replacement may qualify in some cases. Wooden structures qualify for the program, but all replacements will be performed with concrete.

Partial funding for the program comes from federal Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

Application eligibility

Homeowners looking to apply should take note of the following eligibility criteria:

– Property must be an owner-occupied, single-family building within Dearborn. Applicants with a valid Certificate of Occupancy must own and have occupied the home for at least one year.

– If an applicant does not have a valid Certificate of Occupancy for the property, they must be the owner and occupant of the building for at least five years.

– Applicants are up-to-date on their property tax, utilities, water bill and insurance.

– The property may not have asbestos, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) or other materials that are typically handled differently than the normal demolition and replacement process, and should be freely accessible for inspection.

The city’s Economic Development inspection teams will also assess accommodations for homes requiring ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant barrier-free access on a case-by-case basis.

The program is accepting applications until the end of October. Those who are selected will be notified by the city.

– Source: The city of Dearborn.