Wayne County Airport Authority raises more than a quarter million dollars for Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities

DETROIT – The Third Annual DTW Golf Classic recently raised more than $280,000 for Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC). The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) held the event on Friday, September 6 at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti.

“One of my goals is to make a positive impact in our community and the DTW Golf Classic allows us to bring airport stakeholders together to do just that,” said WCAA CEO Chad Newton in a press release. “We are excited to partner with LAHC this year and support them as they serve thousands of people in Southeast Michigan.”

Founded in 1982 as an athletic organization, the Dearborn-based nonprofit expanded its offerings to better serve the needs of the community. LAHC provides a wide range of services such as youth development programs, scholarship opportunities, mental health services, parenting programs, literacy classes and substance use disorder prevention programs. LAHC serves 56,000 people annually.

“We are incredibly grateful to be the beneficiaries of the DTW Golf Classic,” said LAHC CEO Wassim Mahfouz. “This generous donation will help us grow our programs and services, enabling us to make a more significant impact in the community. To all the golfers, volunteers and sponsors, I extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation.”

WCAA’s donation to LAHC was the largest in the DTW Golf Classic’s brief history. The donation was possible thanks to the generosity of more than 30 sponsors, including Huntington (Title Sponsor) and Delta Air Lines, Paradies Lagardère, Siebert Williams Shank and SSP America (Diamond Sponsors).

“The DTW Golf Classic is a wonderful opportunity to bring airport stakeholders together and do a lot of good for our community,” said WCAA Board Secretary Michael Ajami. “On behalf of the WCAA Board of Directors, I am incredibly thankful for all our sponsors who make this event possible. Their tremendous support is greatly appreciated.”

WCAA raised $175,000 for Alternatives for Girls in 2022. The following year, WCAA raised $250,000 for Davis Aerospace Technical High School in Detroit.