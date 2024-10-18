DHS offers protections for Lebanese nationals currently in the United States

A person holds a small flag of Lebanon during a candlelight vigil in Dearborn, Michigan.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is announcing new actions to provide temporary immigration reprieves to eligible Lebanese nationals currently in the United States and allowing them the opportunity to request work authorizations. Included in the announcement are details related to the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Lebanese nationals as previously announced in July, and a planned new Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Lebanon.

Certain Lebanese nationals will be eligible for DED and TPS, allowing them to work and temporarily remain in the United States

After consultation with interagency partners, Secretary Mayorkas is announcing a new TPS designation for Lebanon for 18 months due to the ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Lebanon that prevent nationals of Lebanon from returning in safety. Those approved for TPS will be able to remain in the country while the United States is in discussions to achieve a diplomatic resolution for lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border. The designation of Lebanon for TPS will allow Lebanese nationals (and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Lebanon) who have been continuously residing in the United States since October 16 to file initial applications for TPS, if they are otherwise eligible. Lebanese nationals who entered the United States after October 16 will not be eligible for TPS. More information about TPS, including how to apply for employment authorization, will be included in a forthcoming Federal Register Notice which DHS intends to publish in the next few weeks. Individuals should not apply for TPS under this designation until this Federal Register Notice publishes.

“I want to thank Vice President Harris for delivering on this request,” said Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe. “During my meeting with the vice president on October 4, we discussed the importance of these actions and I gave her a letter outlining several key asks. I’m grateful that she has already acted on two of them — authorizing Humanitarian Aid and initiating the new TPS program for Lebanon. This will provide critical support to Lebanese nationals, helping families remain together here in America and offering relief from the challenges caused by conflict.

“While this is a crucial step forward, there is still more work to be done,” he added. “Her leadership reflects a strong commitment to supporting Lebanon and fostering stability across the region. I look forward to continuing my work with the vice president and her team as we push for further progress, striving toward peace and a brighter future for everyone.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also posted a Federal Register Notice establishing procedures for those Lebanese nationals covered by President Biden’s July 26 grant of Deferred Enforced Departure to apply for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) that will be valid through January 25, 2026. As described in the Federal Register Notice, eligible Lebanese nationals can apply for an EAD by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. USCIS adjudicates each EAD application on a case-by-case basis to determine if an applicant meets all standards and eligibility criteria. More information about DED-based EADs is available on the USCIS website.

DHS is also publishing a Special Student Relief Notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students whose country of citizenship is Lebanon, or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Lebanon, so that eligible students may request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course load while continuing to maintain F-1 status through the DED designation period.

In total, approximately 11,000 Lebanese nationals will likely be eligible for DED and TPS pursuant to these actions. There are also approximately 1,740 F-1 nonimmigrant students from Lebanon in the United States who may be eligible for Special Student Relief.