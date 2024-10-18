Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza battlefield

Sinwar has been Hamas' leader inside the Gaza Strip for years.

Israeli forces in Gaza killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most-wanted man.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said on Friday it was moving to a new and escalating phase in its war against Israel while Iran said “the spirit of resistance will be strengthened” after the killing of Sinwar.

Israeli leaders celebrated his killing as a settling of scores just over a year after Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others in an attack that stunned the country. They also presented it as a turning point in the campaign to destroy Hamas, urging the group to surrender and release some 100 hostages still in Gaza.

“Hamas will no longer rule Gaza,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “This is the start of the day after Hamas.”

U.S. officials expressed hopes for a cease-fire with Sinwar out of the picture. But eliminating him may not end the devastating war, during which Israel has destroyed much of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 42,000 Palestinians. The Gaza Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but says more than half of those killed were women and children.

Sinwar’s death is a significant blow to Hamas, but the group has proven resilient to past losses of leaders. There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas of Sinwar’s death.