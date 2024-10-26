Israeli strike targets media personal in Lebanon, kills three journalists

A view shows a destroyed press vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike that killed three media staff staying at a guesthouse where several other reporters were staying, Lebanese media said, in Hasbaya, Lebanon October 25. – AP photo

BEIRUT – An Israeli strike early on Friday morning killed at least three journalists and wounded several others as they slept in guesthouses used by media in Hasbaya in southern Lebanon, Lebanon’s health ministry and local media reported.

Those killed were camera operator Ghassan Najjar and engineer Mohamed Reda of the pro-Iranian news outlet Al-Mayadeen and camera operator Wissam Qassem, who worked for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar, the outlets said in separate statements.

The strikes made it the deadliest day for media in a year of hostilities between the Israeli military and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. There was no immediate comment from Israel, which in general denies deliberately attacking journalists. Five journalists had been killed in previous Israeli strikes in Lebanon during the conflict, including Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah Hasbaya is a town inhabited by both Muslims and Christians. There have been attacks on its outskirts in recent weeks, but Friday’s, at around 3 a.m. (midnight GMT), was the first on the town itself.

“This is a war crime,” Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary said. At least 18 journalists from six media outlets, including Sky News, Al-Jazeera and Lebanese broadcasters, were staying at the guesthouses. “We heard the airplane flying very low — that’s what woke us up — and then we heard the two missiles,” Muhammad Farhat, a reporter with the Lebanese outlet Al-Jadeed, told Reuters. He said several bungalows had been damaged. His footage showed overturned and damaged cars, some marked “Press.”

“We had been reporting from there for about a month without anything happening,” Farhat said. “I don’t even know how I climbed out from under the rubble.” Ghassan bin Jiddo, the director of Al-Mayadeen, said on the channel’s X account that the attack was “deliberate.” “We hold the occupation (Israel) fully responsible for this war crime, in which journalist crews including the Al-Mayadeen team were targeted,” bin Jiddo said.

Israel attacks Lebanese media and soldiers A day earlier, Israel had struck an office used by Al-Mayadeen in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanon’s health ministry said one person had been killed and five others, including a child, wounded. Beirut authorities say the Israeli military campaign has killed more than 2,500 people and displaced more than 1.2 million people, creating a humanitarian crisis. On Thursday, an Israeli strike killed three Lebanese soldiers as they tried to evacuate wounded people from the border village of Yater, the Lebanese army said. There was no comment from the Israeli military. The U.S. has said Israel should take steps to avoid civilian casualties and not endanger U.N. peacekeepers or Lebanese army troops in its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon. Israel, which has been criticized for shelling hospitals and schools, has said it targets Hamas and Hezbollah militants precisely, accusing them of using civilians as shields. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that, as of Oct. 24, its preliminary investigations showed at least 128 media workers had been killed since the start of the Gaza war, making it the deadliest period for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992. Of those, 123 were Palestinian, two Israeli and three Lebanese. A month into Israel’s military operation against the Iran-backed Hezbollah, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in Doha that “this cannot lead, should not lead, to a protracted campaign.”