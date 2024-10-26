Key deadlines for registration and voting in Michigan

Don’t miss the opportunity to vote!

Although last Monday was the last day in Michigan to register voters online or by mail for the November 5 election, there is still a chance for eligible citizens to register by visiting their local clerk’s office in the county or city where they reside, provided they can show proof of residence.

Thanks to changes made to Michigan’s election laws, in-person registration will remain available at clerk offices until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Registering at the Clerk’s Office

To have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election, unregistered residents must visit their local clerk’s office in person, bringing one of the approved documents for proof of residence. If an individual is unsure of their local clerk’s office location, they can find it by visiting Michigan.gov/vote.

To prove residency, one must show a driver’s license or state-issued ID, a current utility bill, a bank statement, a paycheck, a government check or any other government document addressed to the person.

At the local clerk’s office, one can register to vote and request an absentee ballot up until the day before the election.

Eligibility to vote in Michigan

To register to vote in Michigan, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state for at least 30 days by the time of voting, be at least 18-years-old by Election Day and not be incarcerated.

If someone is unsure whether they are already registered to vote, they can check at michigan.gov/vote.

Important dates