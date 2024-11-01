Trump would allow Netanyahu to commit unparalleled genocide

Dear editor,

I am a Jew, born and raised in Detroit. I urge and feel it essential that fellow Detroiters and the Arab community to vote to elect Kamala Harris for president. Michigan can deliver the presidency to either Harris or Trump. If the Arab community, once a stalwart of Democratic support, refrains from voting for president or votes for Trump, handing him the election, the genocidal slaughter by Netanyahu of innocent civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and elsewhere will not just continue, but escalate beyond comprehension.

I want to be clear. The massive bombing and killing of Palestinians and Arabs by the Israeli government is a horrific war crime. Period. And Donald Trump has made it clear that he will allow and facilitate any escalation of this regional war on Palestinians and Arabs without regard to the horrific consequences. Kamala Harris will not facilitate escalation. She has made that clear and wants a cease fire.

There is no comparison between Harris and Trump. Netanyahu has made plain that he wants Trump elected and his war crimes on Palestinians are designed to bring that about, by alienating Democratic support in the Arab voting community.

Using U.S.-made munitions to slaughter civilians is unspeakable, but punishing Kamala Harris by facilitating the election of Donald Trump will without question result in a massive increase in death and destruction in Gaza and elsewhere. Kamala Harris wants the slaughter to stop, and once in power will bring that about. Donald Trump says to Netanyahu, “Do whatever you want.” God help us and defenseless Palestinians and Arab civilians if Michigan hands the election to Trump.

Aaron Rubin

Miami Florida