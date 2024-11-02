Thirty reasons why voters should vote for Harris and not for Trump

Dear editor of the Arab American News:

Palestinian American, Muslim and other voters who are justifiably angry regarding the U.S. supply of weapons to Israel, thereby making it complicit in Israel’s massive killing and destruction in Gaza and Lebanon, should think twice before staying home from the polls and not voting on November 5.

The Biden administration has failed to stop the killing of an estimated 186,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the British medical journal The Lancet, and is complicit in the killing because it has not stopped supplying arms to Israel.

The following are 30 reasons why voters should vote for Harris and not for Trump and why voters should not fail to vote, because failure to vote will result in Trump’s election. Also, a vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein instead of Harris would help elect Trump.

Voters should vote for Kamala Harris because, if Trump were to be elected president, he has promised to destroy our democracy, as stated below. Israel’s killing, terrorizing and starvation of civilians in Gaza and destruction of medical care in Gaza and its killing and destruction in Lebanon are unforgivable, but our first concern must be the preservation of our democracy, and Donald Trump has stated repeatedly that he will destroy our democracy and has done many criminal and reprehensible things that make him totally unfit to be the elected president of the U.S.

The following is a list of 30 reasons why Trump must be defeated in the November 5 election for president of the United States.

Trump incited the January 6, 2021 insurrection and watched it on TV for three hour while doing nothing to stop it and has called it a love event. Trump has called progressive voters and his political opponents the “enemy within” and has promised to use the Department of Justice to prosecute them and has threatened to use the National Guard and the U.S. military against them. Trump has said that, if elected, he will be dictator on “day one.” Trump has said he will pardon all of the January 6 convicted criminals. Trump has called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Trump has called immigrants vermin who are poisoning American blood. Trump has stated that he will order a massive deportation of non-citizens. Trump has stated that undocumented immigrants have committed many crimes, when, in fact, their crimes have been quite low. Trump demanded that the Republicans in Congress not enact the bipartisan immigration bill which would have greatly reduced illegal border crossings on our southern border so that he could continue to use it as a campaign issue in this p residential election. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Democrats are responsible for the problem of illegal border crossings on our southern border, but such illegal border crossings have continued through multiple Republican presidents since the 1960s. Trump ordered a ban on Muslim immigration to the U.S. during his term as p resident. Parents of around 1,000 children of undocumented persons whom Trump incarcerated and deported cannot be located, so that the children remain separated from their parents. Trump has praised dictators Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Victor Orban as great. Persons who have been close to Trump state that he has been, for many years, an admirer of Fascist and Nazi Adolf Hitler, who killed six million Jews, and also millions of homosexuals, Gypsies, Communists, Catholics and others. Trump’s family refused to rent apartments to B lack persons and has made racist statements about B lack persons over many years. Trump promulgated the lie that former president Obama was not a citizen and therefore not eligible to serve as p resident of the U. S. Trump’s only legislative initiative as p resident was a huge tax cut for the rich and, if elected, he has promised to extend it. Trump increased the national debt by $ 7.8 million. Trump lost 2.7 million jobs during his presidency, while Biden gained 16 million jobs. It has been estimated that Trump’s proposed tariff on imported goods will cost families $4,000 per year. Trump’s 2025 report calls for cuts to Social Security, FDR’s program which ended elder poverty in the 1930’s, and Medicare. Trump denies the FBI report that violent crime is down 4 percent. Trump negotiated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan with the Taliban, which denies education to girls. Trump repeatedly sought repeal of the Affordable Care Act, “Obama Care”, which guarantees medical insurance for pre-existing conditions, but has offered no alternative. Trump has repudiated NATO, the U.S. alliance with European nations which opposes Vladimir Putin’s plan to invade countries to seize land. Trump nominated Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, who overturned Roe v s. Wade, thereby denying women the federal right to abortion. Trump was convicted of 3 4 felonies in the payment of $130,000.00 to a pornography actress to prevent her disclosure, prior to the 2016 election, of their sexual encounter. A jury in a civil trial found Trump liable for millions of dollars for rape. Trump pretends to be a successful businessman, but he is known to fail to pay his business debt and his companies have filed bankruptcy six times. Since the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton, Trump has made multiple false statements about the lack of aid provided by FEMA, the U.S. government agency which provides disaster relief to U. S. citizens, and it is reported that his statements have decreased applications to FEMA for help.

Suzanne Rechtin Reinhold,

St. Louis County, MN