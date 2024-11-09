Congressional elections: Republicans win additional seat in Michigan, moving toward retaining majority in U.S. House

Michigan Congresstional race

Alongside the presidential race, elections for all 13 of Michigan’s U.S. Congressional Districts were held Tuesday. The results favored the Republican Party, which increased its share of Michigan seats in the House of Representatives to seven members after Republican candidate Tom Barrett in District 7 (Lansing area) defeated his Democratic opponent, Curtis Hertel. This win boosts the Republican Party’s and President-elect Trump’s prospects of maintaining legislative control in the Congress, pending the final results expected within the next week.

The Democrats, however, were able to retain the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint). State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet won the Congressional District 8 seat, covering Flint, Saginaw and Midland, after defeating her Republican opponent, Paul Junge.

Meanwhile, the incumbents in Michigan’s other 11 districts — both Democratic and Republican — retained their seats, including Arab American U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), who did not endorse Vice President Harris in the presidential race.

Below are the results for all Michigan U.S. House districts:

District 1 : Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman retained his seat for a fifth term, representing the district that includes all of the Upper Peninsula and more than 20 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula. Bergman received more than 59 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Callie Barr. District 2: Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar held his seat for a sixth term, representing 17 counties spanning central Michigan to Lake Michigan. Moolenaar won by a margin of 141,000 votes over Democratic candidate Michael Lynch. District 3: Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten won a second term, representing a district covering Grand Rapids and the Lake Michigan cities of Muskegon and Grand Haven. Scholten defeated Republican challenger Paul Hudson. District 4: Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, who has represented southwestern Michigan since early 2011, retained his seat for an eighth term in a district that includes Kalamazoo. Huizenga won 55.5 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Jessica Swartz. District 5: Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg retained his seat for an eighth term, representing a district along Michigan’s southern border, including Jackson and Monroe Counties. Walberg defeated Democratic challenger Libbi Urban by a margin of 135,000 votes, capturing around 66 percent of the vote. District 6: Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell won re-election in a district encompassing all of Washtenaw County and parts of western and southern Wayne County, extending north to Novi in Oakland County. Dingell secured another two years in her legislative career, which began in 2015, with a lead of 122,000 votes over Republican challenger Heather Smiley. Dingell was Michigan’s top Democratic vote-getter, with more than 280,000 votes. District 7: Former State Senator Tom Barrett, a Republican, defeated former Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel in a bid to succeed current District 7 U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who opted to run for the U.S. Senate. Barrett won 50.3 percent of the vote, leading by approximately 16,000 votes in the central Michigan district that includes Lansing and surrounding counties such as Livingston. Hertel served in the Michigan Senate from 2015 to 2022 before joining Governor Whitmer’s administration. District 8: The 2021 congressional redistricting made this district, which includes Flint, a swing district due to the inclusion of several rural Republican-leaning areas within Saginaw, Midland and Bay Counties. The seat’s fate became uncertain after Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee decided not to run for re-election, opening the race between Democratic candidate Kristen McDonald Rivet and Republican Paul Junge, who had unsuccessfully challenged Kildee in 2022, losing by about 35,000 votes. Rivet won against Junge by approximately 28,000 votes, securing 51.3 percent of the vote. District 9: Republican U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain achieved a sweeping victory in her district, which covers Michigan’s Thumb area, extending from Port Huron to Oakland and Macomb Counties. McClain, seeking her third term, defeated Democratic candidate Clinton St. Mosley by more than 173,000 votes, with 66.7 percent of the vote and a total exceeding 311,000 votes. District 10: This swing district, covering southern Macomb County and cities like Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County, again leaned Republican as incumbent U.S. Rep. John James secured a second term. James, Michigan’s only Black congressional representative, defeated Democratic candidate Carl Marlinga, a former Macomb County judge and prosecutor, by about 26,000 votes, winning 51.1 percent of the vote. District 11: Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens easily won a fourth term representing most of Oakland County against Republican Nick Somberg. The district includes several major cities in Michigan’s second-largest county, such as Troy, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Farmington Hills, Bloomfield Hills and Pontiac. Stevens secured 58.2 percent of the vote, leading by around 83,000 votes. District 12: Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib achieved a landslide victory, earning the highest percentage of votes (69.7 percent) in her district, which covers most of Wayne County, including West Detroit, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Livonia, Redford, Garden City, Inkster and Westland, plus Southfield and surrounding communities in Oakland County. Tlaib, a Palestinian American who defeated Republican challenger James Hooper, will serve her fourth term after receiving more than 253,000 votes. District 13: In contrast to his challenging primary race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar achieved an easy victory in Michigan’s most densely Black-populated district, which includes most of Detroit, as well as Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Highland Park and several Downriver communities extending west to Romulus. Thanedar won more than 220,000 votes (68.6 percent) against Republican opponent Martell Bivings, who garnered 79,000 votes.

Awaiting final results

The U.S. House of Representatives comprises 435 seats distributed among states based on population. To achieve a majority, one party must secure 218 seats. The Republicans, who currently hold 206 seats, appear closer to this threshold, with Republican candidates leading in 16 additional districts.

While the 2022 elections gave Republicans a slight majority with 222 seats compared to Democrats’ 213, early estimates indicate that Republicans are likely to retain their narrow majority in the new Congress. Final results from Tuesday’s election may take a few more days, especially in states like California, New York, and Arizona, before confirming the winning U.S. representatives.