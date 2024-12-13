Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield announces run for mayor

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield officially launched her 2025 campaign for Detroit mayor at an IBEW hall downtown on Dec. 10. – Photo credit: Malachi Barrett, BridgeDetroit

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield officially launched her campaign for mayor of Michigan’s largest city Tuesday evening. Sheffield aims to succeed Mayor Mike Duggan, who has decided not to seek re-election and announced his run for governor last week.

Sheffield, 37, who has been a Detroit City Council member since 2013, is the first declared candidate in the race to replace Duggan. This announcement comes more than a year after she established an exploratory committee to assess her chances of becoming the first Black woman to lead Detroit since its founding in 1701.

At a packed rally held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 58 in the Corktown neighborhood, and before an enthusiastic crowd of residents, community leaders and advocates, Sheffield stated that with Duggan not seeking re-election in 2025, the city needs to ensure continuity by electing new leadership that has been part of Detroit’s rebuilding process. She pledged to collaborate with all levels of government and both political parties to find common ground that benefits the growth of the city.

“Today, I stand before you filled with hope, pride and an unshakable belief in our city and in each of you,” Sheffield said. “This campaign is not about me, it’s about our collective future. This campaign is about ensuring that we build on the growth and the progress we’ve created together – and to ensure that our city’s prosperity touches the lives of every resident. Together we can and together we will.”

Sheffield represents District 5 on the Detroit City Council, covering parts of both the east and west sides of the city, as well as portions of downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods.

“I’ve spent the last 12 years deeply understanding the issues, challenges and potential of Detroit,” said Sheffield, who was elected at the age of 26 as the youngest member in the history of the Detroit City Council.

She promised to focus on five main areas if elected: Property tax reform, neighborhood revitalization, community safety investments, affordable housing and economic development.

“My vision for Detroit is simple: It’s one where every Detroiter can reach their full potential,” Sheffield said. “A city with vibrant neighborhoods, safe streets, affordable housing and economic opportunities for all. Together, we can build a Detroit where every family has a path to prosperity.”

Sheffield, the daughter of prominent pastor Horace Sheffield III and granddaughter of late United Auto Workers union leader Horace Sheffield II, is one of five potential candidates who launched exploratory committees over the past year. However, she is the only one to officially begin her campaign so far.

The formation of exploratory committees allows candidates to fundraise and hire staff. According to the latest official data, Sheffield has raised approximately $335,000, significantly outpacing her competitors, including former Detroit City Council President Saunteel Jenkins, whose committee has raised only about $120,000.

In addition to Sheffield and Jenkins, the list of potential candidates also includes current City Council member Fred Durhal III, outgoing Democratic Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate and businessman Joel Haashiim, all of whom are African Americans.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and businessman Dennis Archer Jr., son of former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer, have also indicated earlier this year that they are considering running for mayor. However, neither has formed an exploratory committee as yet.

The primary election will be August 5, with the general election taking place on November 4.