Local Syrians celebrate the fall of the Assad regime, hoping for a better future with mixed feelings

A crowd of Syrian Americans gathered at the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn on Sunday, December 8, to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. – Photo by Tareq Adam

DEARBORN – A large crowd of Syrians in the Detroit area gathered in Dearborn on Sunday to celebrate what they described as a historic and monumental victory for the Syrian opposition to the rule of Bashar al-Assad. Opposition forces had taken control of Damascus on Saturday, Dec. 7, marking a significant turning point in the battle against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Reports of Assad leaving the country added to the joyous atmosphere, bringing a sense of closure to years of conflict, bloodshed and suffering.

The celebratory gathering featured a large car parade that filled the streets of East Dearborn. Hundreds of vehicles adorned with Syrian revolution flags departed from the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), passing through major streets like Wyoming, Ford, Greenfield and Michigan Avenue, before concluding at the Henry Ford Centennial Library. The event saw a heavy police presence to ensure safety as the crowds swelled with excitement.

A historic and emotional celebration

Outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library, the celebratory atmosphere turned into a festival-like rally. Participants waved flags, sang patriotic Syrian songs and chanted slogans in support of the oppositions. For many, it was a moment of catharsis after years of despair and suffering under what they described as the Assad family’s authoritarian rule.

“This is not just a victory for Syria, but a triumph for all oppressed people seeking freedom and dignity,” said Nizam Abazid, a community activist from Daraa. Abazid described his overwhelming joy, noting that Syrians worldwide share the same feelings of relief and pride.

“The corrupt elite that stole from us and oppressed us for over four decades is finally gone,” he said. However, Abazid also highlighted the immense cost of the fight, “including hundreds of thousands of lives lost, millions displaced and families torn apart.”

He shared his personal loss, explaining that his family in Syria had lost dozens of relatives over the years.

“My family’s story is not unique; it mirrors the suffering of countless Syrian families who endured massacres, arrests and displacement,” he added. Yet, despite the hardships, Abazid expressed hope for a brighter future, calling the opposition’s victory “a new dawn for Syria.”

Unity amid challenges

Anmar Haj Ali, another participant who fled Syria in 2015, described the fall of the Assad regime as “Syria’s second independence.”

“I feel like I’m living a dream, and I don’t want to wake up,” he said. However, he also emphasized the challenges that lie ahead.

“Syria faces enormous tasks, including the return of displaced people, ensuring justice and holding those responsible for atrocities accountable,” Haj Ali said.

He expressed optimism about the future, but acknowledged that rebuilding Syria would be a long and arduous task.

“We must rebuild a nation for all Syrians, free from discrimination and based on ethnicity or religion,” he said, adding that the Syrian diaspora in Michigan is already organizing efforts to contribute to the rebuilding efforts.

Mohamad Al-Zoubi, a Syrian refugee who arrived in the United States in 2016, reflected on the fighting’s long and painful journey.

“After 13 years of struggle, the revolution has triumphed despite all the obstacles,” he said.

For Al-Zoubi, even the release of prisoners from Assad’s infamous prisons, such as Saydnaya, is a significant achievement.

“The videos of freed prisoners are both uplifting and heartbreaking, reminding us of the unimaginable suffering endured by so many,” he added.

Personal stories of loss and hope

For many attendees, the celebration was deeply personal. Yamen Dhaher, a native of Homs, described the city, often referred to as “the capital of the revolution”, as having been reduced to rubble during the early years of the conflict.

“Homs became uninhabitable, but its people are now beginning to return to reclaim their homes and their dignity,” he said.

Dhaher emphasized the importance of Syrians asserting their rights.

“Syria belongs to us, not the Assad family,” he said.

Noor Saadi, who fled Syria as a child with her family, shared her excitement about the prospect of returning to her homeland.

“I never thought I’d see Syria again,” she said, recalling her family’s escape to Jordan when she was just 10-years-old. Now a college student in Michigan, Saadi expressed her desire to visit her relatives in Syria and rebuild connections severed by years of conflict.

“The Syrian people have achieved the impossible,” she said. “They never lost faith in their country, and now we have hope again.”

Dr. Yahya Basha, a prominent Syrian American activist, also attended the celebrations. A native of Hama, Basha recalled the devastating crackdown on the city by Assad’s father in the 1980s, which forced him to flee.

“Liberating Hama is a deeply personal moment for me,” Basha said, though he admitted to feeling cautious about the regime’s remnants. Basha called for justice for the victims of Hama and other cities, expressing hope that all displaced Syrians could return home with dignity.

A call for unity and reconciliation

While the celebrations were filled with joy, many attendees stressed the importance of unity and reconciliation among Syrians to build a stable and inclusive future. Rasha Masri, another community activist, said the horrors of the past 13 years should serve as a lesson.

“We must put aside our differences and work together for a future that ensures freedom and dignity for everyone,” she said.

She also said that Syria stands at a crossroads.

“This is a moment of truth,” she said. “We can either build on the foundations of justice and humanity, or fall into divisions and conflicts that will destroy us all.”

Hope for the future

Despite the challenges ahead, the event in Metro Detroit highlighted the resilience and determination of the Syrian community. Participants pledged to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and work toward a united, democratic nation.