Who is Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese army commander elected the 14th president of Lebanon?

Aoun’s media appearances are extremely rare and he has not stated a view on Hezbollah’s arsenal, widely considered to be more powerful than the Lebanese army’s.

He did not speak about his candidacy for the presidency in any public forum and did not make the rounds to Lebanon’s divided political factions to shore up support, like other candidates typically do before an election.

In a rare interview with pro-Hezbollah Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar in 2017, Aoun said he would “limit political interference” in the army.

In meetings with lawmakers in the lead-up to Thursday’s election, U.S. and Gulf officials expressed approval of him as the new president, without expressly endorsing him.

Aoun was born in Sin el-Fil near Beirut and enrolled in the army in 1983 during Lebanon’s civil war. His first assignment was as a platoon commander in the army rangers in 1985 and his training included two infantry officer courses in the United States.

Shortly after his appointment as commander, the army waged an offensive to clear ISIS militants from an enclave at the Syrian border, drawing praise from the U.S. ambassador at the time who said the military had done an “excellent job.”

In becoming president, a post reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon’s sectarian system, he will follow in the footsteps of other former army commanders who have assumed the post, including previous Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who carries the same last name, but is not related.

In an unusually political statement for an army commander, Aoun criticized ruling politicians over Lebanon’s financial collapse in 2021, saying soldiers were going hungry along with the rest of the population and asking politicians “what do you intend to do?”

The United States, which has funneled more than $2.5 billion in support to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) since 2006, stepped in with additional aid, including helping salary support for soldiers.

Aoun described the support of friendly states including Qatar as “a strong support during this phase.”

On his watch, U.S. aid has continued to flow to the army, part of a U.S. policy focused on supporting state institutions to curb the influence of Hezbollah, which Washington deems a terrorist group.

Aoun is married with two children.