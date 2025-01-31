Dearborn to provide free gym memberships for seniors

DEARBORN — On Thursday, the city announced its participation in the SilverSneakers program, allowing anyone over 65 with qualifying health insurance to use the fitness amenities at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at no cost.

Starting Monday, Feb. 3, anyone on a qualifying Medicare Advantage or Supplemental Health Plan that includes SilverSneakers will be eligible for a free membership to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. The city also participates in the Prime® Fitness Program, allowing members of health plans that participate in Prime, typically ages 18-64, to use the facilities for free.

Anyone over 65 with health insurance that includes SilverSneakers is eligible