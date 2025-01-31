Dearborn to provide free gym memberships for seniors

DEARBORN — On Thursday, the city announced its participation in the SilverSneakers program, allowing anyone over 65 with qualifying health insurance to use the fitness amenities at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at no cost.
Starting Monday, Feb. 3, anyone on a qualifying Medicare Advantage or Supplemental Health Plan that includes SilverSneakers will be eligible for a free membership to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. The city also participates in the Prime® Fitness Program, allowing members of health plans that participate in Prime, typically ages 18-64, to use the facilities for free.
“We are delighted to open our fitness facilities to Dearborn seniors who qualify for the SilverSneakers program, as well as those with Prime memberships, at no cost to them,” said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. “We’ve invested millions in grant dollars renovating our facilities and are proud to invest in the health and well-being of our residents in this way.”The free membership includes access to two swimming pools, a newly renovated fitness area — featuring cardiovascular equipment, treadmills, exercycles, free weights and weight-training equipment — two gymnasiums and an indoor running track.
Eligibility can be confirmed simply by visiting SilverSneakers.com or by contacting a health insurance provider.
Those who confirm the SilverSneakers Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement Plan can create an account and download their SilverSneakers membership ID or receive the ID from the insurance carrier. This ID should be brought to the front desk at the Center to create a new free gym membership.
Current members of the Center eligible for the SilverSneakers program can still enroll in this new initiative. Eligible senior members of the Center are encouraged to enroll in SilverSneakers by Tuesday, Feb. 4 to avoid being charged their regular monthly membership fee.
The fitness area at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center reopened last September after undergoing four weeks of renovations and multiple facility upgrades, including new cardio and strength training equipment, a new workout area on the second level of the gymnasium, new lighting and flooring, and more.
