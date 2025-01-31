Jocelyn Benson is the first Democratic candidate to officially enter the 2026 gubernatorial race

Benson pledged to campaign across all 83 Michigan counties over the next 21 months, aiming to build a broad coalition of support.

LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson officially launched her campaign for governor last Wednesday, making her the first Democratic candidate to enter the 2026 gubernatorial race. With this announcement, Benson becomes a key contender to succeed Governor Whitmer, who is term-limited.

“I have decided to run for governor because our state needs a bold leader who will save time and money for all Michiganders, deliver real results to improve lives and protect our people,” Benson said in a statement. “That’s what I’ve done throughout my career.”

Benson, 47, previously served as dean of Wayne State University Law School before being elected secretary of state in 2018. She is the third official candidate to enter the 2026 Michigan gubernatorial race, following Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (Independent) and Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (Republican). Duggan’s candidacy as an independent is particularly significant, as it could divide the Democratic vote and increase the chances of a Republican victory. Several other candidates are expected to join the race in the coming months.

Campaign launch and key messages

Benson launched her campaign with a promotional video featuring her husband and son, stating, “We have a responsibility to ensure that everyone gets a fair shot at life. That’s what my parents, both special education teachers in public schools, taught me.”

She emphasized her experience combating radical extremist groups and her work in civil rights and voting rights education, stating that she ran for secretary of state to ensure “a transparent and efficient government” and “to guarantee that every legal vote is counted in every election, regardless of the outcome.”

Tenure as secretary of state and election integrity

As secretary of state, Benson oversees driver’s licenses, IDs, vehicle registration, voter registration and elections administration. Her tenure was marked by her efforts to modernize government services, cut down wait times and enhance election security.

However, her push for election integrity and efficiency made her a target of President Trump and his supporters after the 2020 election. She acknowledged the backlash, but insisted that such pressures never deterred her from continuing her work.

“Some people didn’t like that,” she said, referring to the intense scrutiny and criticism she faced. “But the pressure never stopped me from fighting tough battles and doing my job with integrity.”

Policy priorities and vision for Michigan

In her campaign video, Benson appeared in athletic gear, showcasing her passion for running, a sport she has long been known for. She highlighted her middle-class background, stating that she used student loans to pay for college and worked as a waitress to cover expenses. This personal narrative positions her as a relatable candidate for working-class voters.

She also mentioned her involvement in supporting military families after her husband was deployed with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Regarding her tenure at Wayne State University, she emphasized her efforts in freezing tuition hikes, expanding scholarships and improving education quality, which led to the law school becoming one of the best in the country.

During her time as secretary of state, Benson implemented reforms to reduce wait times at branch offices, expand online services and introduce self-service kiosks. A Harvard Law graduate, she stated that she wants to be known as “the governor who prioritizes transparency and efficiency.”

Her platform includes improving K-12 education, ensuring community safety and empowering Michiganders to afford their bills, put food on the table and take care of their families. She also emphasized the need for affordable healthcare and reproductive freedom, asserting that Michigan’s children deserve the best schools in the nation.

Benson urged voters to elect her to make Michigan the best place to raise and nurture children, emphasizing that she cannot achieve these goals without their support.

Campaign strategy and Democratic primary challenges

Benson’s campaign announced that it has assembled a female-led leadership team, headed by Nikki Goldschien, a former Michigan Democratic Party advisor. This move highlights Benson’s commitment to women’s leadership in politics.

Over the next 21 months, Benson plans to tour all 83 Michigan counties to showcase her successes in modernizing the Secretary of State’s Office, promising to apply the same approach to all state government agencies.

To qualify for the November 2026 general election, Benson must first win the Democratic primary. However, this may not be easy, as several high-profile Democrats are considering entering the race, including former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, State Senator Mallory McMorrow (Royal Oak) and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Political strategist Adrian Hemond described Benson as a strong candidate, but warned that Duggan’s independent candidacy could siphon votes from Democrats, potentially complicating their chances in the general election.

“If Mike Duggan is on the ballot, it is almost certain that either the Republican candidate or Duggan himself will win,” Hemond said.