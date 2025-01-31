Nassib Fawaz hosts book signing for memoir “Essence of Time” at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn

Dr. Nassib Fawaz speaks at the book signing event at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn on Wednesday, January 22. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN – Lebanese American businessman and longtime community leader Dr. Nassib (Ned) Fawaz hosted a book signing event last week at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn to celebrate the release of his Arabic-language memoir Essence of Time, along with its English translation, which bears the main title “Building Blocks” and the subtitle “The Arab Community of Dearborn.”

The event was attended by community leaders, literary figures and members of the public, who praised Fawaz’s contributions to the empowerment and development of the Arab American community in the greater Detroit area over the past decades. His philanthropic efforts and involvement in founding several major institutions were highlighted, including:

The Islamic Center of America

The Islamic Cultural Center in Dearborn

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce

The Lebanese International Business Council

A Literary reflection on community and success

The event, held under the sponsorship of ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services), featured a critical review by literary analyst Abdullah Harb, who provided an in-depth analysis of Fawaz’s personal and professional journey as depicted in the book.

Harb noted that Essence of Time chronicles the history of the Arab American community in Dearborn through the lens of Fawaz’s own experience, which began when he immigrated to the United States at the age of 17 in 1955.

According to Harb, the book operates on two levels:

On the surface, it is a story of material success, charting Fawaz’s rise from a manual laborer earning $1 per hour to the owner of Energy International, a company competing with major technological firms in the Middle East. On a deeper level, the book reflects Fawaz’s nationalistic commitment and bold stances, underscoring his dedication to both his heritage and his adopted homeland.

Harb emphasized that the book presents a rich personal and community experience, demonstrating that true success is not just financial but also measured by one’s commitment to national and humanitarian causes.

He cited Fawaz’s historical efforts in blocking smugglers from transporting goods into Israel in the 1960s, as well as his firm stance against an invitation extended to the Israeli ambassador by the U.S. secretary of commerce to attend a business event in Detroit in 1996.

Summing up his analysis, which he addressed to Fawaz directly, Harb described the book as “a towering life journey, not only for its author but for the entire Arab American community in Dearborn.”

“In this book, you have distilled the wine of light, expanding the universe with its brilliance,” he added.

Fawaz: A message of hope and perseverance

In his speech, Fawaz explained that the purpose of writing Essence of Time was to share his life story — with all its aspirations and challenges — from his hometown of Tebnine in southern Lebanon to Dearborn, where his dreams became reality.

He described how the Arab American community in Dearborn evolved from a small and marginalized group into one of Michigan’s most prominent ethnic communities across various fields.

Fawaz emphasized that his book carries a message of hope, ambition, perseverance and resilience — facing challenges without compromising humanitarian, family and national values.

“I hope that Essence of Time will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations,” he said

Fawaz also announced that the Arab American National Museum would add copies of his book — both in Arabic and English — to its library collection.

Honoring identity and giving back

Concluding his remarks, Fawaz expressed his deep gratitude to the city of Dearborn, stating that the book was a way to give back to the community that shaped his journey.

“I am proud of my dual identity — both as a proud Lebanese and a proud American.

“My goal in writing this book was not to look back at the past, but rather to look forward to the future — to encourage our youth to pursue education, dream big and ensure that our voices are heard at all levels across America.”

A memorable gathering

The event concluded with a special book signing session in which Fawaz personally signed copies of both the Arabic and English editions for attendees.

Attendees included Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and many community members, who gathered for group photos and shared light refreshments in celebration of the occasion.