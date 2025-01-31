Senator Gary Peters announces retirement, shaking up 2026 Michigan senate race

BLOOMFIELD – In a surprising decision, Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters has announced that he will not run for reelection in 2026, choosing instead to retire after completing his second six-year term. This decision paves the way for an intense electoral battle to determine his successor from both the Democratic and Republican Parties.

Peters, 66, revealed his retirement plans in an interview with The Detroit News, stating that after his term concludes in early 2027, he will begin a “new chapter in life” to spend more time with his family and enjoy riding his motorcycle. Reflecting on nearly two decades of service in Congress, Peters emphasized his long-held belief in making way for the next generation of leaders and reiterated that he never viewed his tenure in Congress as a lifelong career.

In a subsequent statement posted on social media on Tuesday, Peters expressed gratitude to the people of Michigan.

“Serving Michigan in Congress has been the honor of my life,” he said. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity granted to me by the people of my state.”

Political background and career

Peters began his legislative career in Washington, D.C., as a U.S. representative for Michigan, winning his first congressional election in 2008. He served three consecutive terms in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2014, securing reelection in 2020.

His decision not to seek reelection comes at a time when Michigan has become a key battleground state. In the 2024 presidential election, former President Trump narrowly won the state, contributing to his return to the White House. This shift highlights the political challenge that any candidate aiming to succeed Peters will face in 2026.

Before Peters’ announcement, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) had already targeted his seat, along with the Senate seats of Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff (Georgia) and Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire), as priority races in the upcoming midterm elections, with the goal of expanding their majority, which currently stands at 53 Republicans to 47 Democrats.

Political reactions to Peters’ retirement

Following his announcement, NRSC Chairman Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) criticized Peters’ tenure.

“Gary Peters spent years ignoring illegal immigration and destroying his state’s auto industry,” Scott said. “Michigan will be better off without him.”

Scott also emphasized that the Republicans are committed to “presenting a strong candidate who will stand with President Trump to restore economic prosperity and national security.”

In response, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) highlighted that Republicans have not won a Senate race in Michigan in 30 years, citing the 2024 election in which Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, won an open Senate seat despite Trump winning the state.

“Democrats will continue to hold this seat in 2026,” DSCC spokesman David Bergstein said.

Peters himself chaired the DSCC during the 2022 and 2024 election cycles. In 2022, he successfully led the Democrats to maintain their slim majority. However, in 2024, the balance of power shifted in favor of the Republicans, leading to their current 53-seat majority.

Potential candidates to replace Peters

Peters’ departure sets the stage for a competitive race, with several high-profile names emerging as potential candidates.

Democratic candidates

Pete Buttigieg, the former U.S. transportation secretary in President Biden’s administration, has established residency in Michigan and is reportedly considering a Senate run. According to recent reports, Buttigieg is taking a “serious look” at entering the race.

U.S. Representatives Hillary Scholten and Haley Stevens are also rumored to be seriously considering candidacy.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and State Senator Mallory McMorrow have been named as other possible contenders.

Governor Whitmer, a prominent Michigan Democrat, has already stated that she is not interested in running for the seat.

On Tuesday, Whitmer, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said she is not interested in pursuing the open Senate seat while speaking on ABC’s The View.

“I’ve got two more years on my term,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of things I want to get done as governor. What comes after that, I don’t know yet.”

Republican candidates

On the Republican side, potential candidates include:

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, who ran against and narrowly lost to Slotkin in the previous Senate race.

U.S. Rep. John James, who lost to Peters in 2020, is also considered a strong contender for the Republican nomination.

Peters’ relationship with Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan

Throughout his congressional tenure, Peters worked to build strong relationships with Michigan’s Arab and Muslim communities, addressing their concerns regarding racial profiling at airports, terrorist watch lists and travel bans. However, many Arab and Muslim voters criticized him for failing to achieve meaningful policy changes in these areas.

Additionally, Peters faced backlash for his unwavering support for Israel, particularly during the 2023–2024 conflict in Gaza. His co-sponsorship of the 2017 “Anti-Boycott Act”, which aimed to criminalize participation in campaigns boycotting Israel and its settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, further alienated many Arab and Muslim voters.

Electoral impact of Peters’ decision

According to political analysts, if Peters had sought reelection, he would have struggled to regain support from Michigan’s Arab and Muslim communities, who played a key role in Trump’s victory in the state in 2024. His stance on Israel and his lack of action on civil rights issues were major reasons for this discontent.

Personal background

Beyond politics, Peters served as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve at age 34. He spent 22 years as an investment advisor in the private sector and briefly worked in academia.

His first election victory came in 1991, when he was elected to the Rochester Hills City Council. He then served in the Michigan Senate from 1995 to 2002. In 2002, he ran for Michigan attorney general, but lost narrowly to Republican Mike Cox.

Following this loss, then-Gov. Granholm appointed him Michigan lottery commissioner, a position he held from 2003 to 2008, before stepping down to run for Congress.

During his time in Congress, Peters served on key committees, including:

Appropriations

Armed Services

Commerce

Homeland Security (which he eventually chaired before Democrats lost their majority in 2024).

Peters was born in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1958. He earned multiple degrees from Alma College, the University of Detroit, Wayne State University and Michigan State University, holding master’s and hoctorate degrees in business administration and law. He is married with three children.

Conclusion

Peters’ retirement will create an intensely competitive Senate race in Michigan, with both parties preparing for a high-stakes battle in 2026. While Democrats have maintained control over Michigan’s Senate seats for decades, Republicans see this as an opportunity to expand their majority, especially with Trump’s recent success in the state. The upcoming election is expected to draw national attention, significant campaign spending and heavy political mobilization from both parties.