Three injured in armed clash during home invasion attempt in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – A violent armed confrontation during an attempted home invasion in Dearborn Heights resulted in three people being injured, authorities confirmed. The incident took place late Monday night, sending shockwaves through the residential community as law enforcement responded swiftly to the scene.

A late-night home invasion led to a desperate shootout between an underwear-clad resident and a gun-toting intruder — leaving three people with bullet wounds, according to a shocking video from inside the Michigan house.

Benjamin Nevers, 24, of Dearborn Heights and his girlfriend were asleep in the apartment he shares with a friend over the weekend when he heard the window in his kitchen break, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Two suspects had broken in and held Nevers’ roommate at gunpoint in the living room, the local station reported.

Nevers quickly rose from bed, picked up his gun and stood at the ready for the alleged burglars to open his bedroom door, he told Fox 2 Detroit.

“Then I woke up, and I was just quick enough to react to grab my gun and cock it and I just sat there and kind of waited,” he said. “I knew they were going to come to my room.”

“He [saw] that I had the gun like this, and he shot me — shot me in the foot first, and as soon as he shot, I shot back,” he told Channel 7. “So, I shot twice, and I know I hit him in the leg.”

Security footage from inside their apartment shows Nevers, in boxers and a T-shirt, holding a pistol with both hands, wildly firing at the intruder identified by police as Phillip Price.

Price allegedly shot both Nevers and his girlfriend as she hid under the covers during the gunfight.

Nevers said his girlfriend was struck in the back and is still in the hospital.

“I know she got shot in the back, and it like traveled up and it hit her kidney and I think it’s lodged in her chest right now — like they can’t get the bullet out ’cause it’s too dangerous,” Nevers told Fox 2 Detroit. “So, I know they are watching her and it’s going to be a couple more days.”

“My foot completely shattered,” he added. “They have screws and plates, immediate surgery, and then I got hit in the back right here as well.”

Price was hit by a bullet himself, according to Dearborn Heights police.

Video from outside the house shows Price falling down the stairs while trying to run away, seemingly unable to continue forward due to the severity of his injuries.

He was arrested at the scene and was hit with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and a slew of other charges in a 21-count indictment.