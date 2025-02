Trump administration to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters, likely to draw legal challenges

Police officers next to demonstrators after a pro-Palestinian encampment was dismantled in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 16, 2024. File photo by Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to combat anti-Semitism and pledged to deport non-citizen college students and others who took part in pro-Palestinian protests.

A fact sheet on the order promises “immediate action” by the Justice Department to prosecute “terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews” and marshal all federal resources to combat what it called “the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and streets” since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump said in the fact sheet. “I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before,” the president said, echoing a 2024 campaign promise. Rights groups and legal scholars said the new measure would violate constitutional free speech rights and would likely draw legal challenges.

“The First Amendment protects everyone in the United States, including foreign citizens studying at American universities,” said Carrie DeCell, senior staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. “Deporting non-citizens on the basis of their political speech would be unconstitutional.” The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a large Muslim advocacy group, said it would consider challenging the order in court if Trump tried to implement it.