Arab American honored in Dearborn Heights for heroic act

Dearborn Heights resident Ahmed Shraim was honored by Fire Chief David BroganFire Chief David Brogan and Mayor Bill Bazzi for bravery. – Photo by Dearborn.org

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – On Monday, in the presence of Mayor Bill Bazzi and Fire Chief David Brogan, an Arab American man who works at a restaurant in the northern part of the city received the “Citizen Award” at City Hall for his heroic efforts in saving the life of a driver trapped inside a burning vehicle following a traffic accident on October 9.

A brave act of rescue

On that day, Ahmed Shraim, a cook at Holy Cluck, a restaurant on Warren Avenue near Beech Daly, noticed smoke and flames rising from a car nearby. Without hesitation, he rushed to the scene and found the driver unconscious and suffering from a broken leg, unable to move.

According to Fire Chief David Brogan, Dearborn Heights firefighters responded to an emergency call about a car accident. By the time they arrived, the vehicle was already engulfed in flames. However, “thanks to Shraim’s courage and quick thinking, the situation had already taken a positive turn before emergency responders arrived.”

Brogan said Shraim ran from his workplace to the burning vehicle and, without concern for his own safety, forced open the car door and pulled the injured driver out. As the fire quickly spread throughout the vehicle, moving traffic posed an additional threat to the victim. Reacting swiftly, Shraim moved the injured man to safety on the sidewalk and stayed with him until emergency teams arrived. Firefighters then extinguished the flames, while paramedics transported the driver to the hospital for treatment.

Despite the fire department’s quick response, Brogan emphasized that the driver could have suffered severe — if not fatal — burns without Shraim’s intervention, especially given his broken leg and unconscious state.

Recognizing a community hero

Mayor Bazzi initiated the idea of honoring Shraim in recognition of his selflessness and dedication to public safety.

“We are proud of Mr. Shraim and his heroic actions,” Brogan said, stressing that his swift response was crucial in saving the driver’s life.

Bazzi praised Shraim’s heroism and exceptional care for others.

“He is truly a hero in our community,” he said.

Remarkably, after ensuring the victim’s safety, Shraim immediately returned to work, never expecting any recognition for his spontaneous act of bravery. It was only due to Mayor Bazzi’s insistence on honoring him that Shraim, a Lebanese American, received the recognition he rightfully deserved, nearly four months after the incident.

A message of humanity

During the ceremony, attended by members of his family, Shraim humbly reflected on his actions.

“I saw a car burning — just one car — and all I could think of was that there might be children inside,” he said. “All I needed to do was save that person.

“You just need a little humanity inside you,” he added. “That’s all. When you see someone in distress, you simply need a bit of humanity, and you act accordingly.

“I just hope that if I or someone I love were ever in a similar situation, people would act the same way to help us.”