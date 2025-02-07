Dearborn bids farewell to former Mayor Jack O’Reilly in official memorial service

Community members, family and friends gathered for a public memorial service for John O'Reilly, who served as mayor of Dearborn from 2007 until 2022, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. – Photo by the Detroit News

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn bid farewell to former Mayor John (Jack) O’Reilly in an official memorial service held last Saturday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. The event was attended by family members, friends and public officials, who paid tribute to his legacy and commitment to the city and its residents.

In a solemn setting, under dimmed lights, the municipal center was draped with a large American flag, hoisted by two towering cranes outside. Inside, for nearly three hours, members of the Dearborn Fire and Police Departments took turns standing beside a wooden urn containing O’Reilly’s ashes, which was placed in front of a folded American flag, flanked by the flags of Dearborn, Michigan and the United States.

As mourners paid their final respects, many walked through the memorial hall, which displayed a collection of memorabilia, floral arrangements, photographs and campaign banners from O’Reilly’s elections. The banners, adorned with green lettering and shamrocks, symbolized his Irish heritage. The exhibits included two commemorative plaques from Arab and Muslim organizations, reflecting his open approach to the city’s diverse ethnic communities.

A legacy of leadership and inclusion

O’Reilly, who passed away at his home Jan. 1 at the age of 76, served as Dearborn’s mayor from 2007 until the end of 2021. Before that, he was a Dearborn City Council member from 1990. He was the son of former Dearborn Mayor John O’Reilly Sr., who held office from 1978 to 1985 and was previously the city’s police chief.

O’Reilly Jr. was president of the City Council when he won the 2007 special election for mayor, following the passing of Mayor Michael Guido, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He was re-elected for three full terms in 2009, 2013 and 2017, before choosing not to seek re-election in 2021 due to declining cognitive health.

Unlike Guido, who built his political career in Dearborn around addressing what he called “the Arab problem”, O’Reilly’s tenure was marked by his strong outreach to Arab Americans, who, by 2020, made up more than half of the city’s population.

Dignitaries pay tribute to O’Reilly

In his remarks, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud expressed his gratitude for O’Reilly’s role in shaping a welcoming city, one that allowed his own immigrant parents and many others to settle and thrive. Hammoud, who took office in 2022, emphasized that O’Reilly’s leadership was never about a specific part of the city — whether the south, east or west side — nor was it about one community over another, be it Yemeni, Lebanese, White, Black or Latino.

“With Jack, it was always about ‘One Dearborn’ — about doing what was best for the entire city and ensuring that we were all moving in the right direction to affirm what we all know: that Dearborn is the greatest place on Earth,” Hammoud said, describing this truth as one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

“For decades, the media got it wrong,” he added. “And for decades to come, people and so-called experts will continue to get it wrong. But those of us who were born and raised here, who have had the privilege of raising our families here, understand the greatness that comes with the city of Dearborn.”

A leader who respected all

Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, who represents Dearborn, also praised O’Reilly’s dedication and professionalism.

“He respected everyone and treated all people with fairness and dignity,” he said.

The memorial service served as a powerful reminder of O’Reilly’s legacy — one of unity, service and commitment to the people of Dearborn, a city that he and his family dedicated their lives to serving.