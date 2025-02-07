Dearborn honors Police Chief Issa Shahin in a grand ceremony

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. – Photo by Dearborn.org

DEARBORN – The Arab American community in Dearborn honored the city’s police chief, Issa Shahin, at a special dinner held last Friday evening at the La Pita Restaurant Banquet Hall.

Businessmen Ali Jawad and Shaker Aoun and The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani organized the event, attended by a large gathering of government officials, prominent community leaders and police officers. The tribute recognized Shahin’s efforts in enhancing public safety, reducing crime rates and strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the local communities.

Dearborn recently celebrated a significant decline in crime rates compared to 2023. Statistics showed a 30 percent decrease in theft incidents, a 25 percent drop in robberies, a 35 percent reduction in home invasions, a 22 percent decline in vehicle thefts, a 12 percent decrease in car break-ins and a 23 percent drop in retail thefts.

Praises for Shahin’s leadership

Dearborn Magistrate Rola Aoun emceed the event, which featured several speakers who praised Shahin’s contributions to public safety, the efficiency of the police department and the strengthening of community ties. Speakers commended his leadership in solidifying Dearborn’s reputation as a “safe and welcoming city” for all.

Siblani highlighted Shahin’s exceptional leadership as the first Arab and Muslim police chief in Dearborn’s history.

“True leaders make people and places better,” he said. “Dearborn is better today because we have a great mayor, Abdullah Hammoud, and a great police chief, Issa Shahin.”

Siblani noted the fundamental transformation in the police department under Shahin’s leadership over the past three years. He recalled how, for decades, the community viewed the police as an occupying force, particularly during protests in support of Arab causes in Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen. However, Shahin changed that perception.

“Shahin and his team have reshaped our view of the Dearborn police,” he said. “Today, I can confidently say that the men and women of our police force are our brothers and sisters whom we cherish and appreciate for their dedication to our safety.”

Siblani described Shahin as “a true leader and an exemplary public servant.”

“We gather here today to honor a man who embodies the ideal model of true leadership,” he said. “We say to him, thank you for your service to this city. We hope you continue your great work. I personally admire and respect you, and so does everyone in Dearborn. Thank you to you and your team for making our city welcoming to all.”

Testimonies of Shahin’s character and impact

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe reflected on Shahin’s compassion and dedication to the community, particularly his early approach to guiding troubled youth away from legal trouble.

Turfe shared a personal story from nearly 25 years ago when Shahin, then a young officer, caught him on his way to egg a house. Instead of arresting him, Shahin simply broke the eggs in his pockets and let him go.

“Had he arrested me that night, I might not have been able to join the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office later on, and I certainly wouldn’t be standing here today as deputy executive,” Turfe said.

He praised Shahin’s role in reducing crime rates in Dearborn and emphasized that this achievement would not have been possible without the strong leadership of both Shahin and Mayor Hammoud.

“Real leaders surround themselves with other great leaders,” Turfe added, before presenting Shahin with a commemorative plaque from Wayne County Executive Warren Evans in recognition of his service.

Mayor Hammoud dismisses retirement rumors

During his speech, Mayor Hammoud dismissed rumors circulating on social media about Shahin’s retirement.

“He will remain in his position as long as I am mayor,” Hammoud asserted, jokingly, adding, “including during my second term, so please, no one should submit their resume for this job.”

Hammoud is set to run for re-election later this year.

Hammoud said Shahin’s competence and experience were the sole reasons behind his appointment as police chief. He recalled that Shahin had undergone a rigorous interview process with a nine-member panel, which unanimously agreed he was the best candidate.

“I was confident he would surround himself with the best officers, and the result is that we recently celebrated a 7 percent overall reduction in major crimes last year,” he said.

The mayor also commended Shahin’s commitment to community policing, noting that residents now directly contact the police department instead of calling 911, thanks to the trust Shahin has built with the community over the past three years.

Praises from law enforcement and community leaders

Dearborn Police Commander Tim McHale praised Shahin’s visionary leadership, noting that he had modernized the department both technologically and administratively, while ensuring it remains closely connected to the community it serves.

“Under Shahin’s leadership, Dearborn is not only a protected city, but also a unified one,” McHale said.

Similarly, Lieutenant Jason Skoczylas emphasized Shahin’s principles of compassion and integrity, describing him as “a man of action, not just words.”

Mansour Meshrah, founder of the Al-Huda Islamic Association, recalled the 2022 arson attack on the organization’s mosque near Warren and Lonyo Streets. He expressed gratitude for the swift response from local officials, including Mayor Hammoud and Chief Shahin.

“This doesn’t happen in other cities,” he said.

Meshrah recounted how, on that cold night, he rushed to the scene after receiving an alert from the security company, only to find police officers already there within three minutes. Firefighters arrived shortly after, followed by Hammoud and Shahin.

“To all of them, I say I am humbled and grateful for your commitment to protecting our city and its residents,” he said.

Shahin’s reflections and acknowledgments

Magistrate Rola Aoun praised Shahin as a role model for Arab American representation in law enforcement before presenting him with an honorary plaque on behalf of the city and its residents.

Dressed in his police uniform — a testament to his dedication and passion for his career — Shahin humbly thanked the community and the event organizers.

He also paid tribute to his late mother, his Egyptian immigrant father who arrived in the U.S. in 1969, his Palestinian American wife, their three children and his extended family, which includes 10 of his wife’s siblings.

Expressing pride in his police force, which is now 45 percent Arab American, Shahin highlighted key reforms under his leadership, including protecting individual rights by allowing Muslim women to wear the hijab during legal procedures and addressing historical grievances, such as reducing traffic stops of African Americans by 50 percent.

“We no longer focus on ‘offenders’ but rather on ‘offenses’ — ensuring that law enforcement does not target individuals based on race, ethnicity or background,” he said.

Concluding his speech, he reflected on his 27-year journey in law enforcement.

“When I first joined the force, I never imagined standing here tonight receiving this honor,” he said. “The journey hasn’t always been easy, but it has always been worth it, overcoming every challenge along the way.”

During the event, Chief Shahin and the community honored officer Ibrahim Dabaja for his decades of services in the Dearborn police force. Dabaja, who is currently in charge of Mayor Hammoud’s detail, has served under the previous three mayors John B. O’Reilly Jr., Michael Guido and Jack O’Reilly, Jr.