Dearborn honors social media activist and educator Hussein Hachem for serving Arab American communities

Hussein Hachem surrounded by Dearborn officials, colleagues and family members. – Photo courtesy of Hussein Hachem

DEARBORN – In a gesture reflecting the city of Dearborn’s appreciation for the role of media in shaping community awareness and strengthening communication among Arab American communities, the Dearborn City Council honored social media activist and educator Hussein Hachem and the What’s Up Media Network last week. The recognition celebrated Hachem’s efforts in providing information and media content that highlights the issues and successes of Arab Americans across the country.

The recognition of Hachem came as an initiative from City Councilman Kamal Alsawafy, who, along with his fellow Council members, emphasized that Hachem is not just a social media reporter but a genuine bridge between the Arab American community in Dearborn and official institutions.

The honorees noted that Hachem tirelessly works to shed light on events and issues concerning the local community, paving the way for stronger partnerships between residents and local authorities. They also highlighted the high professionalism of the What’s Up Media Network, which has become, over time, a platform for obtaining information and understanding of key political, social and economic issues affecting Arab Americans.

Hachem’s media activities and coverage extend far beyond the Arab-majority city of Dearborn, reaching various cities and states across the U.S.. His efforts, as noted by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, have made him “a great unofficial ambassador for Dearborn on both local and national levels.”

During the ceremony, Hammoud presented an honorary plaque to Hachem on behalf of the entire administration, praising the What’s Up Media Network’s impact on YouTube in fostering community dialogue and delivering news and resources to residents in an innovative way.

Additionally, the Dearborn City Council awarded Hachem a certificate of appreciation, signed by all Council members, recognizing his contributions in creating a space for dialogue and engagement between the community and decision-makers, which has encouraged greater civic participation among Arab Americans in city affairs.

A celebration of recognition and gratitude

Hachem’s family and members of the What’s Up Media team — who expressed their joy at the official recognition of their social media efforts over the year — attended the ceremony, which was filled with an atmosphere of appreciation and gratitude.

Hachem expressed his deep gratitude for the initiative led by Iraqi American Councilman Alsawafy and extended his thanks to Mayor Hammoud, City Council President Mike Sareini and other city officials for their dedication to serving Dearborn, also known as the “Capital of Arab Americans.”

He emphasized that the honor for himself and his social media team “is not an endpoint, but rather a motivation to continue responsible journalism that prioritizes community service above all else.”

This recognition event underscored the crucial role of media in building bridges of communication and understanding among different segments of society. It also reaffirmed Dearborn’s commitment to supporting professional and transparent media voices that strive to create positive change without sensationalism or exaggeration, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of the people are accurately represented, as noted by the honorees.

Hachem is also the founder and managing director of EduCare Student Services, LLC, a learning center dedicated to discrimination-free tutoring.