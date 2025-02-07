Man charged with ethnic intimidation for threats against Michigan Muslim group

Paul Naiman. – Photo courtesy of Canton Department of Public Safety

A 78-year-old man in Michigan was charged with ethnic intimidation over alleged threats against a U.S. Muslim advocacy group, the Council on American Islamic Relations, the advocacy group and officials said on Thursday.

Paul Naiman was arraigned on three counts of ethnic intimidation, with the Canton Police Department confirming the charges from prosecutors. Naiman could face up to two years in prison for each count if he is convicted.

CAIR said separately that the charges stem from threats allegedly made by Naiman through emails aimed at the Michigan chapter of the advocacy group in which he called for the “extermination” of all Muslims. Dawud Walid, the executive director of the advocacy group’s Michigan chapter, was also sent harassing and threatening emails by the suspect, according to CAIR. Naiman could not immediately be reached for comment.

CAIR said in emails he sent to the group and Walid, Naiman repeatedly called for the “extermination” of all Muslims. In at least one email, he expressed “hateful and threatening rhetoric” directly to Walid, according to the organization. They also said Naiman is a St. Clair Shores resident.

Human rights advocates, including CAIR, have noted rising hate against American Muslims Arabs and Jews since the eruption of U.S. ally Israel’s war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas group.

“Ethnic intimidation is a threat not just to individuals, but to the very fabric of our diverse and inclusive community,” Walid said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift action by law enforcement to hold accountable those who allegedly seek to spread hate and fear.

“Despite being the target of threats and harassment, CAIR-MI remains committed to our mission and encourages anyone experiencing or witnessing hate-based incidents to report them immediately to law enforcement and our office.” It’s the second time in the last two years someone has threatened the group. In November, a Florida man who called the group’s office six times and left three threatening voicemails pleaded guilty to federal charges. The case also is the latest incident of ethnic intimidation in the Metro Detroit area in recent months. In December, a Warren man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with spray-painting racist graffiti on a predominantly Black church in Roseville. The previous month, a Waterford Township man was charged for allegedly making a terrorism threat at a Pontiac gas station.