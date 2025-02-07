Man charged with ethnic intimidation for threats against Michigan Muslim group

“Despite being the target of threats and harassment, CAIR-MI remains committed to our mission and encourages anyone experiencing or witnessing hate-based incidents to report them immediately to law enforcement and our office.”
It’s the second time in the last two years someone has threatened the group. In November, a Florida man who called the group’s office six times and left three threatening voicemails pleaded guilty to federal charges.
The case also is the latest incident of ethnic intimidation in the Metro Detroit area in recent months.
In December, a Warren man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with spray-painting racist graffiti on a predominantly Black church in Roseville.
The previous month, a Waterford Township man was charged for allegedly making a terrorism threat at a Pontiac gas station.
