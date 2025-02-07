Trump’s reckless U.S. occupation plan for Gaza is outrageous and unlawful

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take questions at the White House on Tuesday. – Photo by AP

In a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump announced a controversial plan that includes U.S. control over the Gaza Strip and the resettlement of its Palestinian residents in Egypt, Jordan and/or other countries. Trump described Gaza as a “demolition site” and promised to transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after its reconstruction. He also mentioned the possibility of deploying U.S. forces to occupy it if necessary.

As Arab American communities, we express our deep concern regarding Trump’s reckless and illegal plan to deport Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and impose American control over the territory. These statements represent a blatant violation of international legitimacy and U.S. laws, which recognize Gaza as a Palestinian land. Moreover, they deliberately ignore the historical and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and reflect clear support for Israel’s long-standing policies of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing, which have persisted for more than seven decades.

Any attempt to impose forced displacement on Palestinians constitutes a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The international community and the American people cannot remain silent in the face of these schemes that threaten security and stability in the region. The only just and acceptable solution to the Gaza issue is to end the Israeli occupation, ensure the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and help them regain their normal lives and properties destroyed by Israeli forces with full American support — rather than enforcing coercive solutions that serve the interests of the brutal occupation at the expense of Palestinian rights.

Trump’s statements regarding Gaza contradict both U.S. and international laws, violating the principles of sovereignty and non-intervention. The United States cannot impose its control over Gaza without legal authorization from Congress or international agreements. Additionally, any military intervention would violate the War Powers Act of 1973, which limits the use of armed forces without congressional approval.

Furthermore, any plan to forcibly deport Gaza’s residents contradicts U.S. laws and international standards, as forced displacement is classified as a crime against humanity under the Geneva Conventions. Such policies could also be deemed discriminatory, conflicting with U.S. legislation prohibiting discrimination in foreign policy. Moreover, bypassing Congress in decisions of such magnitude constitutes a constitutional violation of the legislative branch’s authority. Consequently, Trump’s statements are not only politically controversial, but could also face legal challenges in Congress and both U.S. and international courts.

We strongly reject any schemes aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause by forcing Palestinians to leave their land. We call on Arab nations and the international community to take clear and firm stances against these policies. Additionally, we urge the United Nations and international human rights institutions to take immediate action to halt any attempts to implement these plans, which contradict the principles of justice and human rights.

The Palestinian people, who have endured decades of occupation, aggression, killings and destruction, will never accept any form of displacement or compromise on their national rights. We reaffirm our full support for the steadfastness of Palestinians in Gaza and call for strengthened humanitarian and diplomatic efforts to ensure their right to live with dignity on their land, free from threats or political blackmail, regardless of its magnitude.

In conclusion, we hold the U.S. administration and Israel fully responsible for any serious consequences that may arise from these policies. We emphasize that achieving a just and lasting peace in the region can only be realized through respecting the rights of the Palestinian people, ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the historical land of Palestine — not by imposing coercive solutions that disregard the essence and justice of the conflict.

– By Osama Siblani/Publisher