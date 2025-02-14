Arab Americans reject Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians in Gaza: A call for ethnic cleansing

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News

President Trump’s remarks about taking control of Gaza and resettling its population in neighboring Arab countries under the pretext of achieving lasting peace in the Palestinian occupied territories have sparked widespread condemnation and rejection both inside and outside the United States. Many human rights organizations, civil society groups and political circles have condemned the plan, labeling it as an open call for ethnic cleansing and a blatant violation of U.S. and international law. Critics argue that Trump’s proposal would exacerbate the conflict, complicate peace efforts and ultimately eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution.

Trump, a Republican, revealed his plan for the first time on February 4 during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal involves permanently relocating more than two million Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan while placing the territory under long-term U.S. control for real estate and economic development. Trump described his vision for Gaza as transforming it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Reaffirming his stance during a White House press conference alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Trump reiterated his commitment to executing the plan, which includes developing the region by constructing hotels, office buildings and residential projects under full American management. At the same time, he issued a warning to Hamas, stating that all Israeli hostages must be returned by Saturday to prevent another “hellish” escalation in Gaza.

The president fails to understand the deep-rooted connection of Gaza’s residents to their land and their unwavering commitment to their historical and national rights. – Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News

Many officials and civil groups in the United States have outright rejected Trump’s remarks and his controversial plan. Critics describe it as an attempt to whitewash Israeli war crimes in Gaza while aligning with Israel’s expansionist ambitions in the West Bank and beyond.

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, strongly condemned Trump’s proposal, stating that the president “fails to understand the deep-rooted connection of Gaza’s residents to their land and their unwavering commitment to their historical and national rights.

“Trump ignores the immense sacrifices of Gazan’s during Israel’s brutal war over the past 15 months, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands, yet no one has requested to be relocated outside of Gaza Strip,” he added.

Siblani emphasized that “Gaza is not for sale”, adding that “everyone understands this reality except real estate developers like Trump.” He also likened Trump’s proposal to his previous ambitions to acquire territories such as Panama, Greenland or Canada, highlighting that “Palestinians have learned a hard lesson over the past seven decades — those who leave their land under any pretext are never allowed to return.”

Similarly, Imad Hamad, executive director of the American Human Rights Council (AHRC), called Trump’s plan an “open invitation for Netanyahu and his far-right government to continue their war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” Hamad also criticized Trump’s description of Gaza as a “site for demolition”, calling it a callous and cruel statement.

“Gaza is not a construction project,” he said. “It is a massive crime scene where bodies still need to be retrieved from the rubble and identified.”

Hamad asserted that Trump’s position is even more extreme than that of President Biden’s administration during the war on Gaza, which began in October 2023. He also stressed that Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state, rejecting what he termed as Trump’s “infamous” plan.

“Palestinians, who have suffered for 75 years under Israeli brutal occupation, will not give up their land under any circumstances, regardless of promises or guarantees,” he said.

As a Palestinian American, Hamad lamented Trump’s “bullying rhetoric.”

Trump’s policies could drag the Middle East into a dark tunnel of war and suffering, chaos and destruction while granting Israel unchecked power in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond — thus undermining the two-state solution, which is the foundation of the peace process. – Imad Hamad

“Unfortunately, President Trump has not brought us one inch closer to peace, and his Gaza plan is actually a setback,” he said.

He argued that Trump’s approach is not a business pitch or a reality show where every wild idea is entertained. Hamad warned that Trump’s policies could drag the Middle East into a dark tunnel of war and suffering, chaos and destruction while granting Israel unchecked power in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond — thus undermining the two-state solution, which is the foundation of the peace process.

Hamad also said that Arab and Muslim Americans played a key role in ousting Democrats from the White House during the November presidential election due to their “complicit” handling of the Gaza war. He warned that the upcoming congressional midterms and gubernatorial elections in Michigan could see similar consequences for Republicans if they continue policies deemed “hostile” to Palestinians and Lebanese.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bishara Bahbah, head of the Arab Americans for Trump group, blamed Israel for Gaza’s destruction, stating that while Trump’s description of the strip as “unlivable” is accurate, Israel is the one responsible. Bahbah questioned how peace could be achieved through alleged development projects after expelling Gaza’s residents and preventing their return. He maintained that the only viable path to peace is through a two-state solution.

Notably, the group that campaigned for Trump’s reelection among Arab and Muslim voters in key swing states, including Michigan, recently rebranded itself as “Arab Americans for Peace.”

“We supported Trump in November as a protest against the Democratic administration’s pro-Israel policies during the Gaza war and because we believed in his promises to bring peace to the Middle East and the world,” Bahbah said, adding, “Our support was for Trump’s vision of peace, not for him personally.”

Bahbah dismissed Trump’s comments on Gaza as “irrational.”

“I do not take these positions seriously,” he added, “The forced displacement of Gaza’s people is impossible. This land is not empty; it belongs to a people who have sacrificed tens of thousands of lives and endured mass displacement without ever considering leaving.

“We appreciate the president’s efforts to pressure Netanyahu to halt the war, but Gaza will not be taken over under any pretext.”

Dr. Nidal Jboor, head of Physicians Against Genocide, also condemned Trump’s plan, warning that it would deepen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza rather than solve the Palestinian crisis. Jboor criticized Trump’s decision to cut U.S. funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), calling it part of a broader strategy to pressure Palestinians into surrendering their land and rights.

Jboor revealed that his organization is planning meetings with members of the U.S. Congress to discuss the consequences of Trump’s recent policy moves. Around 100 physicians are scheduled to meet with lawmakers on February 19 to highlight the devastating effects of halting essential services provided by UNRWA to Palestinians.

He stressed that Trump’s plan supports Israel’s war crimes and ethnic cleansing efforts, and that upcoming discussions with Congress will focus on assisting displaced Palestinians and advocating for legal measures to criminalize attacks on healthcare facilities and medical personnel as acts of war crimes.

In a related development, Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib opposed Trump’s plan in a Facebook post, pointing out that the idea of expelling Palestinians from Gaza had been floated during the war.

“I do not agree with President Trump’s plan, but this idea was already discussed during the war that Biden failed to stop,” Ghalib said.

He recalled that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had suggested relocating Palestinians to the Negev Desert instead of Sinai.

“If the president had consulted me on this issue, I would have told him that those who have waited for their right of return since 1948 will not trust the international community’s assurances,” Ghalib, who supported Trump in the November elections, said.

He stressed that “those who refused to leave their land under bombardment will not leave in peacetime, nor will they trade dignity for luxury or freedom for security.

“Sustainable peace is our shared goal, and there are many ways to achieve it if justice and reason are applied correctly.”

While reaffirming his disagreement with Trump on this issue, Ghalib maintained his support for the president on other issues.