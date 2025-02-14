Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson enters Michigan Governor’s race as a Democrat

Chris Swanson announces bid for Michigan governor

Swanson announces candidacy at Mott Community College in Flint

FLINT – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has announced his candidacy for governor in the 2026 election, becoming the second Democrat to enter the primary race after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

During his campaign launch at Mott Community College in Flint, Swanson told his supporters that his reason for running is simple: “to help people.” He pledged to prioritize public safety and economic growth.

“I will not only protect you, your families and the things that matter most to you, but I will also protect the economy — because you can’t do what you need to do without a growing economy.” Swanson said.

“When there is a challenge, we will solve it,” he added. “When there is a crisis, we will bring calm. When there is an opportunity, we will seize it.”

Swanson was appointed Genesee County Sheriff in 2019, succeeding retired Sheriff Robert Pickell, before being elected to the position in 2020 and re-elected in 2024.

He gained national recognition in 2020 for advocating police reform following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. He later launched several initiatives that received widespread attention, including the I.G.N.I.T.E Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) inmate education program, which has since been implemented in hundreds of counties across the U.S.

In 2018, Swanson also founded GHOST (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) to combat child exploitation, which has led to the arrests of 223 suspects from 50 different Michigan counties through online sting operations conducted by undercover officers. Swanson has also assisted several law enforcement agencies in establishing similar task forces.

Despite his national recognition and his role as a featured speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, political analysts believe Swanson remains largely unknown outside the Flint area, which could hinder his chances in the August 2026 Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt remains the sole GOP candidate in the race, though more Republican contenders are expected to join the race in the coming months.

Nesbitt is a staunch critic of current Democratic Governor Whitmer, accusing her of reckless spending and failing to address Michigan’s real challenges. Whitmer was elected twice to the governorship and is considered a very popular governor.

Unlike previous elections, the 2026 Michigan gubernatorial race will feature a high-profile independent candidate: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who announced his departure from the Democratic Party to run as an independent. Duggan will not participate in the primary elections for either party and will need to gather enough signatures to secure a spot on the November 2026 general election ballot.