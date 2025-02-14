Governor Whitmer leads delegation of Michigan leaders on investment mission to the UAE and Bahrain

Governor Whitmer surrounded by her team and members of the delegation. – Photo courtesy of the governor's office

DUBAI – In her first official visit to the Arab region, Michigan Governor Whitmer embarked on a trade and investment mission to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday. The trip, scheduled to last until February 19, aims to strengthen Michigan’s foreign relations, attract investments and highlight the state’s leadership in defense and aerospace industries.

Michigan’s economic mission to the Middle East

As part of the visit, Governor Whitmer will participate in the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, which is recognized as one of the world’s largest defense and security trade shows. She will also take part in a global dialogue focused on addressing challenges faced by women in the Middle East, the United States and globally.

The official Michigan delegation includes government leaders, military officials, economic development representatives and prominent Arab American figures. Among them is Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, and Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, reflecting Michigan’s commitment to engaging with diverse communities in its international outreach efforts.

Key figures in the delegation

Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr.; Chief Innovation Officer Ben Marchionna; ODAI Executive Director Col. John Gutierrez and other MEDC officials; local partners, including Oakland County Executive David Coulter; Oakland County Chief Information Officer Rod Davenport; Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; Wayne County Deputy County Executive Assad Turfe; Dr. Kelly Sexton, associate vice president for research — innovation partnerships and economic impact at the University of Michigan; The Arab American News founder and Publisher Osama Siblani; Arab American Chamber of Commerce founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ahmad Chebbani; Miller Johnson Managing Lead Attorney Fadwa Hammoud; Harbor Light Advisors Partner Will Foss; Henry Ford Health Vice President and Michigan Economic Development Foundation member Marc Corriveau; American Arab Chamber of Commerce Executive Director CEO Tejara Bilal Hammoud.

Whitmer Highlights Michigan’s leadership in defense and aerospace

Before departing for Dubai, Governor Whitmer issued a statement emphasizing Michigan’s global role in the defense and aerospace industries.

“Michigan is a global leader in defense and aerospace, and this mission builds on our efforts to expand these critical industries, attract investments and create high-paying jobs in our state,” she said.

“By engaging with international partners in the UAE and Bahrain, we will showcase Michigan’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, engineering excellence and cutting-edge research that drive innovation in defense and security. At the same time, we will highlight the opportunities Michigan offers to global investors looking to expand and succeed in our state.”

Economic development leaders emphasize global collaboration

Messer stressed the significance of investment missions in building global partnerships and enhancing Michigan’s economic competitiveness.

“Michigan is one of the most globally connected states in the U.S., serving as the busiest international trade gateway in North America,” he said. “By forging new global partnerships and attracting high-value investments, we will create more high-quality jobs, foster entrepreneurship and expand Michigan’s tax base to benefit all residents.”

Evans also emphasized the deep cultural and economic ties between Wayne County and the Arab world.

“Wayne County is home to the largest Middle Eastern and North African communities in the United States,” he said. “Our diverse community includes Lebanese, Iraqis, Yemenis, Egyptians, Iranians, Jordanians, Chaldeans, Moroccans, Palestinians, Saudis and Syrians. Strengthening our economic and cultural relationships with the UAE is a natural step, and I look forward to working alongside Governor Whitmer on this critical mission.”

Coulter highlighted the role of foreign investment in boosting the county’s economy.

“Foreign investments play a crucial role in Oakland County’s economic growth. We have over 800 foreign-owned businesses from 38 different countries operating within our county. My participation in this delegation aligns with our mission to attract global investors and expand our economic base.”

Turfe said that the trip is about more than trade; it is about fostering relationships, deepening cultural ties.

“I am honored to be part of this important delegation, led by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, alongside County Executive Warren C Evans, David Coulter and a strong group of business and government leaders from Michigan,” Turfe said. “Subnational diplomacy is about more than trade and investment it’s about fostering relationships, deepening cultural ties and building lasting partnerships that create opportunities for our communities. By strengthening our connections with the UAE, we’re opening new doors for collaboration, economic growth and shared success between Michigan and the region.”

Michigan’s defense and aerospace sector at the forefront

Gutierrez reinforced the importance of Michigan’s role in the defense and aerospace industries, emphasizing research, development and global partnerships.

“Michigan is a leader in defense and aerospace innovation, and our mission is to ensure that our state remains at the forefront of these industries worldwide,” he said. “Through international partnerships, strategic investments and a commitment to technological advancement, we will continue to position Michigan as a hub for defense and aerospace innovation.”









Michigan’s impact on defense and aerospace

The defense and aerospace industries in Michigan contribute approximately $30 billion annually to the state’s economy and support more than 166,000 jobs.

Michigan is home to about 4,000 companies serving the defense, aerospace and homeland security sectors. Additionally, the state boasts one of the most skilled workforces in the nation, with:

123,000 engineers

277,000 skilled trades workers

Michigan’s strong presence at IDEX 2025

Michigan will have a significant presence at IDEX 2025, with more than eight Michigan-based companies participating in the exhibition.

These companies will showcase advanced defense technologies, aerospace innovations and security solutions, reinforcing Michigan’s reputation as a global leader in these industries.

Strategic goals of the mission

Governor Whitmer’s investment mission to the UAE and Bahrain aligns with her administration’s broader economic strategy to:

Attract high-value foreign investments. Expand Michigan’s role in global defense and aerospace industries. Strengthen economic partnerships with international markets. Create job opportunities and drive economic growth.

As Michigan seeks to expand its global influence, this mission represents a strategic effort to position the state as a key player in the rapidly evolving defense and aerospace sectors while fostering long-term economic relationships with partners in the Middle East.