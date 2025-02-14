Jewish leaders and public figures condemn Trump’s plan for Gaza in full-page NYT Ad: “Jews say no to ethnic cleansing”

NYT ad

NEW YORK — On Thursday, February 13, more than 350 rabbis across denominations alongside well-known figures including Ben Cohen & Jerry Greenfield, Gabor Maté, Wally Shawn, Boots Riley and Debra Winger have placed an unequivocal statement in the New York Times against Donald Trump’s plans for Gaza. The ad delivers a clear and urgent message:

“Trump has now called for the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. Jewish People Say No to Ethnic Cleansing!”

This week, Trump reiterated his intentions to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza.

“Think of it as a big real estate site, and the United States is going to own it,” he said.

The Israeli government has aligned itself with this plan, instructing the military to draft plans to implement it. Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed his support.

“I welcome the bold initiative of U.S. President Trump, which could allow a large portion of Gaza’s population to relocate to various destinations worldwide,” Katz said.

He further directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to develop plans to enable what he termed “the voluntary departure” of Gaza residents.

Jewish leaders from across the political spectrum are outraged by the proposal and felt compelled to speak forcefully against it, even as some American and Israeli Jewish communal leaders endorse Trump’s plan. The head of the American Jewish Committee described it as “a dramatic out-of-the-box attempt to shake up the regional dynamic.” Trump has also threatened to withhold American financial aid from Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to accept Palestinian refugees.

A majority of Americans also reject this policy. According to recent polling by Data for Progress, 64 percent of likely U.S. voters disapprove of Trump’s plan for Gaza. Signatories of the ad include rabbis from Conservative, Orthodox, Reform, Reconstructionist, Renewal and Kohenet movements working in congregations, campuses, hospitals, rabbinical seminaries and community organizations in the U.S. and Israel/Palestine.

Rabbi Toba Spitzer, senior rabbi of Congregation Dorshei Tzedek in Newton, MA, emphasized the historical and moral weight of this moment.

“It is vitally important that we in the American Jewish community add our voices to all those refusing to entertain this insidious plan. Hitler’s dream of making Germany ‘Judenrein’, ‘cleansed of Jews’, led to the slaughter of our people. We know as well as anyone the violence that these kinds of fantasies can lead to. It is time to make the ceasefire permanent, bring all of the hostages home and join in efforts to rebuild Gaza for the sake of and with the people who live there.”

Peter Beinart, editor-at-large of Jewish Currents and author of Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning (Random House, 2025), called out the complicity within the American Jewish establishment:

“As someone who loves the American Jewish community, and lives my life in the American Jewish community and could not imagine another way of living, it is utterly horrifying to see the degree to which people who enjoy great legitimacy and respect in our community are willing to support something that would be considered one of the greatest crimes of the 21st century.”

Ilana Glazer, comedian and actor, reinforced the moral imperative of standing with Palestinians.

“We, Jews, and all of us who care about basic human rights must speak up and stand up to ensure Palestinians remain on their land, so they can rebuild their homes and lives in Gaza after the genocidal destruction they have endured. All of our safety is intertwined.”

Rabbi Yosef Berman, rabbi of the New Synagogue Project in DC, challenged Trump’s hubris:

“Donald Trump — like Pharaoh in the Bible — seems to believe he is God with authority to rule, own and dominate our country and the world. Jewish teaching is clear: Trump is not God and cannot take away Palestinians’ inherent dignity or steal their land for a real estate deal. Trump’s desire to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza is morally abhorrent. Jewish leaders reject Trump’s attempts to wring profit from displacement and suffering and must act to stop this heinous crime.”

This is a critical moment in history. As Trump and Netanyahu push forward with plans for the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza, Jewish voices must be clear and unwavering: We say no to ethnic cleansing. The full-page ad in the New York Times is only the beginning. We urge all who stand for justice to:

Share this message widely and amplify the voices of those taking a stand.

Donate to organizations directly supporting Palestinians’ ability to remain in their homeland and rebuild their lives.

Contact elected officials and demand they oppose U.S. support for ethnic cleansing.

Together, we can ensure this moment is defined by moral clarity and unwavering resistance to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.saynotoethniccleansing.org/