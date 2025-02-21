Arab American youth killed due to reckless driving

The victim's car was found overturned on its roof beside the Southfield Freeway at the Plymouth Road intersection.

DEARBORN — A young Arab American from Dearborn lost his life after his car overturned on Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police, the 19-year-old driver was ejected from his seat and became trapped in the front window of the overturned car, which came to rest beneath the bridge wall at the Plymouth Road intersection.

State police officers and paramedics arrived at the scene before the young driver took his last breath. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his severe injuries.

Police stated that witnesses reported the driver was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred around 1 p.m.

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said this is another preventable accident.

“We continue to see the same reckless driving behaviors that lead to serious injuries and fatalities on our roads,” Shaw said. He urged drivers to adhere to speed limits, minimize distractions and avoid driving under the influence.

The Dearborn community was also shaken by another fatal accident on Feb. 6, which claimed the life of a 16-year-old Arab American teenager on Ford Road.

The victim, Ahmed AlBadery, of Iraqi origin, lost control of his vehicle while racing with another teenager, crashing into the front of a commercial building on Ford Road around 11 p.m.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin emphasized the importance of educating young drivers about the dangers of reckless driving.

“My 19-year-old son, Yusuf, wants nothing more than a HEMI or a fast sports car, but I love him too much to buy him one,” Shahin said, stressing that parents should do the same.

Shahin advised parents to use modern technology, such as speed monitoring apps, to help protect their children.