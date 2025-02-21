Dearborn Heights City Council President Mo Baydoun announces his candidacy for mayor

Mo Baydoun speaks at the press conference announcing his run for Dearborn Heights mayor. – Photo by Dearborn.org

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Surrounded by dozens of his supporters, Dearborn Heights City Council President Mo Baydoun officially announced his candidacy for mayor last week in a city grappling with deep-rooted political feuds between the majority of the City Council and Mayor Bill Bazzi. These conflicts escalated to a no confidence vote by the City Council against Bazzi in 2023 and even threats to shut down local government services in late June.

Voters in the predominantly Arab American city will head to the polls in November to elect one of the two candidates who will emerge victorious in the August primary — if more than two candidates enter the race.

Baydoun: A respectful and clean campaign to move the city forward

So far, Baydoun, who is of Lebanese descent, is the only official challenger to Mayor Bazzi, who is also of Lebanese descent and previously announced his bid for re-election to a new four-year term. The deadline for submitting candidacy applications for the local elections in Dearborn Heights is April 22, with races also taking place for city clerk, treasurer and four City Council seats.

During a press conference held in front of City Hall on Thursday, February 13, and attended by his family, friends and several supporters — including Michigan State Representative Alabas Farhat (District 3), Dearborn Heights City Council Vice President Hassan Ahmad and Councilman Hassan Saab — Baydoun stated that “the time has come to move our city forward.”

Uniting the city

“We are launching this campaign today because we want to remain united while continuing to move our city forward,” Baydoun declared in a brief speech. “We have achieved a great deal over the past four years in Dearborn Heights and we will continue to build on that progress.”

Baydoun first entered public service when he was appointed to the City Council in January 2021. That November, he won a special election for a two-year term. In September 2023, he was elected City Council president, succeeding Ray Muscat, who had resigned. Baydoun then ran in the November 2023 elections and secured another term as the top vote-getter.

“Serving on the City Council for the past four years has been an incredible experience, but I believe there is still much work to be done,” Baydoun said, pledging to support all city employees and departments, especially the Police and Fire Departments.

A story of “hard work and community dedication”

Baydoun praised his parents, who immigrated from Southern Lebanon to the U.S. in 1998 in pursuit of the American Dream. He highlighted his father, Hajj Nasser Baydoun, as a hardworking man dedicated to his family and the community.

“My father taught me to serve with love and a smile,” he said, expressing gratitude to his wife, Layla, and their two children, Ali and Madina, who share his love for Dearborn Heights.

“Together, we embark on this campaign and together, we will win this race,” he said.

Baydoun asked his supporters to accompany him inside the City Hall “respectfully, without chants or signs” as he filed his candidacy papers at the City Clerk’s office.

“Today, we are sending a message that we are launching a campaign that is clean and conducted with full respect,” he said.

Baydoun receives support from city officials

After filing his candidacy, Baydoun returned to the press conference, where Ahmad expressed his excitement about Baydoun’s candidacy, stating that it had restored his faith in public service.

“The conflicts within our city are no secret,” Ahmad said. “In fact, I was hesitant to seek re-election, but Mo’s candidacy inspired me to continue serving on the council.”

His words prompted applause from the crowd.

“I have already submitted my candidacy papers,” he added. “I still believe that this city has great potential for unity and strength. With Mo, we have even greater hope, so I urge you to support him and vote for him in August and November.”

A city in turmoil

The event, held amid cold weather, featured remarks from several residents who expressed their desire to “restore Dearborn Heights.”

One resident described Baydoun as “the man who will shape the future of our city and free us from the dire conditions we face.” Another emphasized the importance of supporting police officers and firefighters, noting that “they work around the clock to make our city a better and safer place.”

Another supporter said that Baydoun “will give the city back to all of us, making it a place for everyone again. He will lead with positivity and provide the leadership we have been missing.”

These statements reflect growing frustration among residents over the ongoing political disputes in Dearborn Heights’ government, which have persisted for years.

Recently, tensions resurfaced after Mayor Bazzi called for an internal audit and an independent investigation into the City Treasurer’s Office, citing concerns over financial oversight, security and performance issues — including potential civil and criminal liabilities. The treasurer dismissed these accusations as “politically motivated.”

Additionally, the city faced another controversy with the appointment of Officer Ahmed Haidar as interim police chief — marking the fourth leadership change in the Police Department during Bazzi’s tenure. The department has previously been led by Hussein Farhat, Kevin Swope, Jerrod Hart and Mark Meyers, with the latter being dismissed in 2022.

During a City Council meeting in late January, Councilman Saab draped a T-shirt over the mayor’s empty chair with the phrase “I can’t talk about that”, mocking the political strife between Bazzi and the City Council over key issues, including salaries and senior appointments made without Council approval, among others.