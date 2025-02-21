Former employee accuses Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington of sexual harassment and retaliatory termination

Wayne County Sherriff Raphael Washington. – Videograb

DETROIT – A former employee of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office recently filed a federal lawsuit against the county and Sheriff Raphael Washington, alleging “retaliation and persistent sexual harassment” between 2021 and 2024. She is seeking unspecified financial compensation for damages resulting from her termination last year.

Regina Parks, the former compliance officer and community engagement director at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, claimed that Washington began harassing her and other female employees immediately after taking office as sheriff in December 2021. She alleged that she was fired in 2024 after refusing to apologize for accusing him of inappropriate behavior, including touching her in sensitive areas, making explicit sexual comments and soliciting sex from her.

The lawsuit states that Washington touched and slapped Parks’ buttocks multiple times, rubbed her stomach and inner thighs over and under her clothing, and made obscene sexual remarks, including that he “didn’t realize she had all that down there” and that she “would look more sexually appealing if she gained some weight.”

Parks alleged that Washington did not stop his harassing behavior even after she told him his advances were unwelcome and asked him to cease the misconduct. According to the lawsuit, Washington propositioned her for sex in February 2023 and later invited her to his office after hours when all other employees had left due to bad weather.

Fearing being alone with him that day, Parks reported the incident to Chief of Staff Michael Turner, who agreed that the sheriff’s request was “inappropriate” and suggested she record the encounter for evidence. A few days later, Washington summoned Parks to his office, downplayed the situation, then allegedly rubbed her thighs and kissed her on the lips, according to the lawsuit.

In addition to Washington, who succeeded the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon in 2021 and was re-elected in 2022 and 2024, the lawsuit also names other county officials, accusing them of failing to take action to “stop Washington’s widespread harassment and instead working to cover it up or downplay it.”

Parks alleged that Washington’s executive assistant intentionally kept the sheriff’s office door open and created excuses to enter in an effort to disrupt inappropriate behavior when Washington met with female employees. She also claimed that “another high-ranking county official” saw the sheriff place his hand on her dress during an official event in 2022.

The lawsuit further states that during a movie screening, Washington told senior Wayne County officials that he wanted to “date” Parks. While heading to an elevator, he allegedly groped her buttocks and showed her a video on his phone of a woman performing oral sex on him.

When Parks asked why he was showing her such a video, Washington allegedly responded, “You have to share the love,” according to the lawsuit, which claims that his behavior escalated in November 2024.

After Parks distanced herself from Washington for several months, the sheriff announced a restructuring of the office, reducing some of her duties. She reported this to Turner, mentioning that she had recorded a conversation proving Washington’s involvement in February 2023. Shortly after, Turner allegedly called her and threatened termination if she did not retract her accusations against Washington.

The lawsuit states that Parks refused to apologize and was fired the next day. She claimed that her superiors provided no justification for her dismissal “other than her opposition to Washington’s conduct.”

Parks is seeking financial compensation for emotional distress and loss of income following her termination, according to her attorney, Deborah Gordon. Speaking to Fox News, Gordon said her client was subjected to a hostile work environment due to her gender and that Washington’s harassment involved various forms of misconduct, including inappropriate touching, showing explicit videos and making sexually explicit remarks. She added that these actions “violate Michigan state and federal laws.”

While Gordon denied any romantic involvement between Washington and Parks, she confirmed that the lawsuit does not specify a monetary amount for damages.

“This case is very important to me, but I don’t have a figure to disclose,” she said.

On the other hand, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office dismissed the allegations in the lawsuit as “beyond imagination.”

“Based on legal counsel’s advice, the sheriff will proceed with this lawsuit through the appropriate legal channels,” the office said in a statement, adding that “the critical daily operations of the office will continue without interruption.”

As of now, the federal court in Detroit has not scheduled any hearings for the lawsuit.