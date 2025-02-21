Gaza preparing for second phase of ceasefire, Lebanon awaiting historic funeral for Nasrallah

Hamas fighters and members of the Red Cross gather near vehicles on the day Hamas hands over deceased hostages to the Red Cross, as part of a ceasefire and hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 20. – Photo by Reuters

As the first phase of the “Gaza Agreement” continues to be implemented, Thursday witnessed Hamas handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages. Meanwhile, Israel’s delays in initiating talks for the second phase appear to have ended. Several Arab countries are preparing to counter President Trump’s reconstruction plan, which aims to displace Gaza’s residents, “purchase” its lands and turn the Strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” On Friday, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jordan and Egypt will meet in Riyadh to discuss an alternative reconstruction plan opposing the Trump proposal.

On Thursday, while Netanyahu’s government continues its efforts to eliminate the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and expands its aggression and destruction in the occupied West Bank, it suffered a significant blow in the heart of Tel Aviv. A series of explosions occurred inside passenger buses in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. An Israeli security source told Walla News that the bombs were originally set to detonate on Friday morning. Israeli media reported that a bomb found at the scene had an inscription reading “Revenge for Tulkarm Camp.”

The attack shocked the Israeli government, prompting Netanyahu to hold a “security assessment meeting” with his Defense Minister Israel Katz, who instructed the army to “intensify its operations” in the occupied West Bank.

“I have directed the army to intensify operations in the Tulkarm camp and all refugee camps,” Katz said.

Lebanon: Israel retains and remains in strategic positions

Meanwhile, Lebanon remains at the center of events, as Israel has not fully withdrawn from the south. Israeli forces remain stationed on five hilltops with undeclared U.S. approval, justified under the pretense of “understanding Israel’s security needs.” With ongoing incursions into Syria and the occupation of Mount Hermon, it is increasingly uncertain when the occupation of these interconnected regions will end.

Gaza: Coffins and messages

On Thursday morning, Hamas handed over four Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Al-Qassam Brigades set up a large platform at the handover site, displaying an image of Netanyahu with vampire-like features, blood dripping from his mouth. A banner in Arabic, Hebrew and English accompanied the coffins, reading

“War criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi army killed them with Zionist airstrikes.”

Last Saturday, the sixth batch of the first phase of the Gaza Agreement was completed, with Hamas and Islamic Jihad releasing three Israeli detainees in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. Since the ceasefire began, a total of 19 Israeli detainees and five Thai workers have been freed in return for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners, including lifers.

Under the agreement, 33 Israeli captives were set for release, at least eight of whom were killed, in exchange for 1,900 Palestinian prisoners over a 42-day ceasefire, which began on January 19.

Following the completion of the sixth exchange, the first phase of the deal was expedited, moving directly into negotiations for the second phase. Netanyahu, after a Monday night cabinet meeting, formally approved the launch of the second-phase discussions, set to begin with the arrival of U.S. Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff in Israel. Ron Dermer, Israel’s minister of strategic affairs, will lead the negotiations, excluding the Shin Bet and Mossad chiefs.

Adjustments to the first phase include:

Fast-tracked implementation,

Entry of heavy equipment and prefab houses into Gaza,

Release of the remaining six Israeli captives on Saturday, February 22, meaning the completion of all live hostage releases under Phase 1.

This Saturday is set to witness the largest prisoner exchange of the agreement, with around 800 Palestinian detainees expected to be freed, including:

445 prisoners from Gaza

51 life-sentenced inmates

59 high-sentence prisoners

47 re-arrested prisoners from the 2011 Shalit Deal

200 women and children detained during the Gaza war, half of whom will be exchanged for the four Israeli hostages’ bodies, while the rest are set for release on March 1.

The second-phase negotiations, originally scheduled for February 3, were delayed by Netanyahu, who sent a delegation to Doha without authorization. The talks will focus on:

The release of all remaining hostages, including Israeli soldiers,

A permanent ceasefire,

A complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The third phase includes returning all remaining bodies and initiating Gaza’s reconstruction, under Egyptian, Qatari, and U.N. supervision.

Hamas: “Weapons are a red line”

While U.S.-Israeli coordination aligns on continuing aggression against Palestinian self-determination, senior Hamas official Mohammed Nazzal reaffirmed that the disarmament of Hamas is not negotiable.

“Weapons will remain in Gaza and every Palestinian territory until an independent state is established,” he said.

Hamas also agreed to form a “Community Support Committee” to manage Gaza’s civilian affairs with Egyptian approval. However, Fatah refused to participate.

“We never agreed to hand Gaza over to the Palestinian Authority or the PLO,” Nazzal said. “The committee aims to provide independent governance, but Fatah’s refusal reflects its negative stance on national unity efforts.”

He also warned that Israeli plans for mass displacement would face fierce resistance, highlighting broad Arab, regional and international rejection of such schemes.

Netanyahu threatens Iran

Meanwhile, Netanyahu renewed his threats against Iran, pledging to “eliminate the Iranian threat” in cooperation with the U.S.

“Under President Donald Trump’s strong leadership and your unwavering support, I have no doubt we can — and will — achieve this mission,” Netanyahu said while standing alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Israel.

“Israel will act to prevent any threats near our borders in southwest Syria,” Netanyahu said regarding that country. “If any force in Syria believes Israel will allow enemy troops to use Syrian territory as a launchpad against us, they are gravely mistaken.”

Lebanon: Awaiting a historic funeral for Nasrallah

As the Israeli withdrawal deadline of February 18 passed without a complete withdrawal, Lebanon is preparing for a historic funeral on February 23 for Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. The funeral is expected to be a historic event, reinforcing Hezbollah’s resistance against Israeli occupation.

The event coincides with the end of the ceasefire’s “trial period”, during which Israel retained control over five critical border points from the eastern sector to the Mediterranean coast. By establishing a buffer zone, Israel achieved more under ceasefire conditions than during active war.

Destruction in Southern Lebanon

As southern Lebanese residents returned to their towns on Tuesday, they were met with shocking devastation. Towns like Kafr Kila, Adaisseh, Meis al-Jabal, Houla, Aitaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, Aita al-Shaab and Khiam resembled Hiroshima and Nagasaki, reduced to rubble by Israeli bombardment and bulldozing.

The Lebanese army has since deployed widely, assisting in clearing debris, mines and unexploded ordnance. However, Israel’s continued presence in five key positions, with no clear withdrawal timeline, has prompted Lebanon to escalate diplomatic efforts at the United Nations Security Council to demand an immediate and complete Israeli withdrawal.