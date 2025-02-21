Hamtramck mayor and three City Councilmen attended Trump’s inauguration at taxpayers’ expense

From left: Abu Musa, Khalil Rifai, Amer Ghalib and Muhtasin Sadman at a celebratory gathering in Washington, D.C. last month for President Trump’s inauguration.

HAMTRAMCK – Mayor Amer Ghalib and three other City Councilmen faced growing criticism last week over their attendance at President Trump’s inauguration last month, after it was revealed that their trip cost the city’s taxpayers at least $9,662, as reported by the Detroit News.

Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the Hamtramck Review also obtained official records showing that Ghalib and the three Councilmen — Khalil Rifai, Abu Musa and Muhtasin Sadman — flew to Washington together in economy class.

In addition to hotel accommodations, each of the four officials received a $300 allowance to cover expenses during the two-night trip.

While the Hamtramck Review reported that the total cost of the trip was approximately $7,000, the Detroit News estimated the expenses to be $9,662. The latter also noted that Ghalib justified the use of taxpayer funds for the trip by claiming that he had saved public money by not attending other conferences and seminars.

In an editorial, the Hamtramck Review acknowledged that the total cost of the trip was relatively small, but suggested that most of the criticism stemmed from the officials’ support for Trump’s campaign. However, the newspaper also criticized Ghalib’s justification, in which he dismissed municipal conferences and seminars as a “waste of time”, despite their role as “effective tools for governance and communication.”

The newspaper further remarked, “The mayor insists that he can learn from what is discussed and presented at these gatherings without attending in person, which we find difficult to believe.”

It concluded by stating, “Overall, the city would benefit more from its elected officials attending policy seminars rather than political celebrations.”

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) joined the critics, accusing Ghalib of corruption. In response to the Detroit News report, she wrote on her X account, “This is one of Ghalib’s less corrupt moments.”

As Hamtramck’s mayoral election approaches this year, pressure is expected to mount on Ghalib, who endorsed Trump’s campaign last fall — despite Hamtramck traditionally being a Democratic stronghold.

Despite securing support from Ghalib and half of Hamtramck’s City Council, Trump still failed to win the city in the November election, although he made significant gains compared to 2020 elections.

Trump received approximately 42.7 percent of Hamtramck’s votes, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris garnered 46.2 percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein took around 9 percent. In contrast, Trump had won just 13.4 percent of the city’s votes in the 2020 elections against Democrat Joe Biden, who dominated with 85.4 percent.

While the mayoral race in Hamtramck remains open, Ghalib — who decided to seek re-election — faces an uphill battle in the blue-collar city, which has long been closely tied to the Democratic Party. Even if he secures all the votes Trump won in November, it may not be enough to guarantee victory in the mayoral race, which could require a primary election in August if more than two candidates compete for the position.

Ghalib posted his re-election announcement on social media Monday afternoon, declaring that he would “continue to serve my city and my community with sincerity, commitment and integrity, through this position and through other potential prestigious future positions.”

Less than three hours earlier, Ghalib claimed he’d received a phone call from Trump, who “reaffirmed his support for my reelection” and even offered him “a dual role that will help our community and our great country as a whole.”

Ghalib didn’t elaborate on what that role would be.

Ghalib’s political shift away from the Democrats began in 2023 amid controversy over LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries. His move toward the conservative wing culminated in meetings with high-profile right-wing figures, such as retired General Michael Flynn, before publicly endorsing Trump’s campaign last fall and working to rally support for him among Arab and Muslim voters in the Detroit area.

Ghalib made history in 2021 when he became the first Arab and Muslim mayor of Hamtramck after defeating former Mayor Karen Majewski. His victory also marked the first time a non-Polish American led the city, which has a population of approximately 27,000, primarily of Yemeni and Bangladeshi descent.