It’s not “America First”; it’s “Israel first”

President Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. – File photo

By Mark Haidar

“America First”, the stated policy of the new Trump administration, but in reality, the latest lie being told to the American people. Things will not change under Trump 2.0; it will remain “Israel First”, a fact that has been true for decades.

How did this tiny nation of about 10 million people convince the American government and much of the American public that they are our most necessary and important ally and that we — America — need to send then billions of dollars a year, share intelligence with them, provide them with nuclear bombs and massive amounts of weapons to defend themselves against the people of Gaza, who do not even have one airplane.

How is it that 99 percent of Congress will always vote in favor of a bill that benefits Israel? Look no further then former President Biden, a self-proclaimed Zionist who supported Israel unconditionally for the last 50 years after he was bought by the Israeli lobby when running against an incumbent for the House of Representatives as a young man.

Fifty years of unconditional support, first as a young congressman, decades as a U.S. senator, and eight years as the hand-picked vice president to Barack Obama to make sure that Israel remained first, and its interests were protected. After the horrific attack on October 7 Israel was justified to respond and defend itself. However, the scope and duration of their attacks was way beyond self-defense. Biden and 99 percent of Congress refused to call out the genocide which is taking place. Biden tried to act like a two-state solution was possible, when in reality it has never been on the radar of Israel. The 50-year lie has been exposed.

Biden held up one shipment of 2000 lb. bombs to Israel and he may as well be the greatest enemy to Israel. His 50 years of unconditional support meant nothing based on this one instance. They have now turned to Trump 2.0 to continue our “Israel First” policies. Wake up America. We not only stand up for Israel, we are Israel, thanks to the legalized bribery of our elected officials. Our Congress will continue to send billions to Israel, while its citizens pay nothing for national health care. Congress will continue to put Israel’s interests ahead of the interest of the American people who pay dearly for their national health care.