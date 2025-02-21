Longtime Walmart employee files age discrimination lawsuit against retail giant

DEARBORN — A 70-year-old former Walmart employee has filed a lawsuit against the retail giant, alleging age discrimination after dedicating 16 years of service to the company. The lawsuit, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, claims that Walmart engaged in discriminatory practices in violation of the Eliot Larson Civil Rights Act that led to the wrongful termination and unfair treatment of Gail Hightower, a hardworking and loyal employee.

According to the complaint, Hightower began working for Walmart 17 years ago and consistently received positive performance reviews throughout her tenure. However, in recent years, the company allegedly began allowing other employees and supervisors to verbally abuse her with discriminatory remarks regarding her age.

The lawsuit further alleges that Walmart created a hostile work environment for Ms. Hightower by not taking action when plaintiff raised concerns about her treatment. Instead, Ms. Hightower’s reports of abuse were reportedly met with retaliation and, ultimately, termination.

The lawsuit seeks lost wages, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and policy changes within Walmart.

Information provided by Ayad Law.