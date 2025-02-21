Michigan Senate Republican leader Aric Nesbitt enters 2026 gubernatorial race

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Twp.). – File photo

On Tuesday, the top Republican leader in the Michigan Senate announced his run for governor, becoming the first high-profile Republican to enter the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Whitmer.

State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt is the second major candidate to enter the race to succeed Whitmer, who has two years remaining in her final term after being reelected in 2022. The open governor’s seat in 2026 is expected to spark competitive primaries.

In December, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan surprised many by announcing his departure from the Democratic Party to run for governor as an independent.

Among the Democrats, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson have entered the race, while Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is considering a run.

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a Traverse City resident, has reportedly opted against a gubernatorial bid.

Nesbitt called himself a “small town farm boy” raised on “faith, patriotism, traditional family values” in a campaign video announcing his 2026 gubernatorial bid. A southwest Michigan Republican, Nesbitt has served in the State Senate since 2019, following his tenure in the State House.

Nesbitt, who has led Republicans in the Democratic-controlled Senate since 2023, was among the top names many in the party hoped would enter the race. Other potential candidates include U.S. Rep. John James and former State House Speaker Tom Leonard.

Nesbitt and Duggan both criticized inaction in Lansing in their announcements. While Democrats spent much of 2023 advancing their agenda after gaining control of all branches of government the previous year, 2024 saw fewer session days and stalled legislation.

The year ended with turmoil in the State House, as Republicans walked out in protest and Democrats struggled to coalesce, hindered by one lawmaker’s refusal to attend sessions.

Nesbitt, who also launched a campaign website, staked out a traditional conservative message in the video, which begins with him showcasing his family farm near Lawton in Southwest Michigan.

“We worked hard,” Nesbitt says in the video. “That’s what my parents instilled in us kids; faith, patriotism, traditional family values, and that’s what Tricia and I are trying to instill in Katherine and William, and got a third one on the way. Just blessed with that.

“Michiganders deserve so much better than what they’re getting from these Democrats up in Lansing,” he added. “What we’ve seen is higher taxes, more spending, more debt and less jobs.”

Nesbitt’s campaign video released Tuesday mirrored much of the messaging that brought Republicans success in 2024, including flipping the Michigan State House and securing the state for President Trump.

In the video, Nesbitt called for ending electric vehicle “mandates”, expressed his support for Trump and pledged to pursue “a renaissance on manufacturing here in Michigan.”

He showcased his support for gun rights, with several scenes of him shooting both a pistol and a semiautomatic rifle.

“Defend our Second Amendment to protect our individual freedoms,” he says, closing out the video by referring to himself as a “small-town farm boy.”

Nesbitt, 44, previously served three terms in the State House, before briefly serving as the state’s lottery commissioner under Republican Gov. Snyder. He stepped down from that role in 2018 to make his first run for the State Senate.

– AP contributed to this report. Edited for style.