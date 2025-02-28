Dearborn mayoral race: GOP-backed Almudhegi steps in, another candidate disqualified over felony record

Nagi Almudhegi: Yemeni American Republican activist becomes first challenger to Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

DEARBORN – The race for the 2025 Dearborn mayoral election is taking shape as Yemeni American activist Nagi Almudhegi becomes the first potential challenger to incumbent Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. The election will also determine the city clerk and all seven City Council seats.

Although the Dearborn mayoral position is nonpartisan, Almudhegi has positioned himself as a Republican-backed candidate and a supporter of President Trump. His campaign launch event featured the song “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, a staple at Trump rallies.

At present, the 50-year-old engineer is Hammoud’s only confirmed opponent. This comes after the city clerk’s office disqualified another candidate due to a criminal record that violated the city charter’s eligibility requirements.

Almudhegi officially launched his campaign last Sunday at the Fairlane Club, addressing a large crowd of Republican activists and Trump supporters. Among the attendees were Tudor Dixon, the 2022 Republican candidate for governor, Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, Dearborn City Councilmen Kamal Alsawafy and Ken Paris, though the latter two have yet to endorse any candidate, and Dearborn Schools Board Member Hussein Berry.

Almudhegi, known for his activism against LGBTQ-themed books in public school libraries, emphasized that his campaign will focus on crime reduction, reckless driving, flooding and drug addiction.

“It is truly time to put an end to career politicians,” Almudhegi, who has never held elected office and currently works in automotive manufacturing, told the crowd, in a reference to Hammoud, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives before becoming mayor in 2021.

A significant portion of his speech centered on his experiences navigating both Yemeni and American cultures. He expressed gratitude for living in the U.S., having immigrated with his family at age 6.

He recounted experiencing anti-Arab racism while working in rural Ohio and encountering “liberal atheist professors” at the University of Michigan, where he earned a degree in chemical engineering. Conversely, he described his visit to Yemen at age 23 as a “culture shock”, criticizing the country’s “chaotic madness”, including traffic violations.

“When I returned to America, the first thing I did was drop to my hands and knees,” he said. “I felt like I was saying Thank you, Lord, for bringing me here.”

He also expressed sympathy for White Americans, claiming that university culture was “anti-American and specifically anti-White.” He recounted how White men once defended him on a basketball court after he faced racial hostility.

“At that moment, I erased from my mind the idea that Whites are inherently evil,” he said.

Almudhegi’s campaign platform

Regarding his campaign, Almudhegi described crime and reckless driving as “growing problems in Dearborn.”

“It’s very clear, folks, that Dearborn is deteriorating, and it’s doing so at an accelerating pace over the past few years,” he said.

However, data from the Dearborn Police Department contradicts his claims, showing a 7 percent drop in overall crime in 2024 compared to 2023, with violent crimes seeing an even steeper decline. The city, home to approximately 105,000 residents, recorded only one homicide in 2024.

Similarly, public safety on the roads remains a priority for the Hammoud administration and the Police Department, which have cracked down on reckless driving through enforcement measures, street redesigns, speed bumps and increased police presence.

As for flooding, Almudhegi claimed his house had flooded three times in recent years, despite not experiencing such issues previously. Hammoud, who was elected in 2021 following devastating floods, has since implemented initiatives such as rain gardens, new public parks to improve water absorption and federal aid to support long-term climate adaptation plans.

On drug addiction, Almudhegi described overdoses as a growing problem, but did not outline any specific plans to combat it. Hammoud, on the other hand, has addressed the crisis by making Narcan (an opioid overdose reversal drug) widely available and collaborating with faith-based organizations to help curb drug abuse among young people.

Dearborn mayoral race dynamics

Given the similarities between Almudhegi’s campaign focus and Hammoud’s current priorities, it appears the former is banking more on the Republican Party’s rising popularity among some Arab Americans — particularly Trump’s growing influence — rather than policy distinctions.

Trump won Dearborn in November, marking the first time a Republican carried the city since George W. Bush in 2000. Trump secured 42.5 percent of Dearborn’s votes, compared to 36 percent for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran as the Democratic nominee, but lacked Hammoud’s endorsement due to the administration’s stance on the Israeli war on Gaza.

Hammoud, 34, has been a vocal critic of the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel’s military brutal actions in Gaza. He supported the “Uncommitted” campaign, which many believe contributed to Democratic losses in Michigan during the last election.

Beyond his political stance, Hammoud — the first Arab and Muslim mayor of Dearborn — has a strong record of accomplishments. In recent statements, he reaffirmed his intention to seek a second term.

The filing deadline for candidates is April 22 at 4 p.m. Candidates must meet the city charter’s requirements, including residency in Dearborn for at least one year before the election, voter registration in the city and a clean criminal record. Candidates must also submit at least 100 valid signatures from registered Dearborn voters, with a maximum of 200 signatures allowed.

If no additional candidates enter the race, Hammoud and Almudhegi will bypass the August primary and proceed directly to the Nov. 4 general election.

Dearborn City Clerk disqualifies candidate over felony record

According to the Detroit Free Press, Dearborn City Clerk George Darany disqualified Republican activist Hassan Aoun, 44, from the mayoral race despite his submission of the required signatures.

Darany stated that Aoun was notified in December that he was ineligible due to the city charter’s ban on candidates with felony convictions. Aoun’s record includes three felony convictions: one in October 2009 and two in June 2012.

Details of Hassan Aoun’s felony convictions

October 28, 2009 – Aoun was convicted of felony malicious destruction of personal property valued between $1,000 and $20,000. This charge falls under property crimes and involves intentional damage to another person’s property.

June 6, 2012 – Aoun was convicted of a similar felony charge of malicious destruction of personal property, related to a separate incident.

June 27, 2012 – Aoun was convicted of felony assault or obstruction of a public official causing injury. This offense involved interference with a public official, leading to physical harm.

Legal challenge

Aoun is contesting Darany’s decision in Wayne County Court, arguing that Michigan state law permits his candidacy despite his past convictions.

A hearing on the case is scheduled before Judge Brian Sullivan on April 7. Aoun maintains that his disqualification is politically motivated.

“I strongly believe my disqualification is a direct attempt to silence my campaign and deny Dearborn residents a fair election,” he said.

Aoun further claimed that the real reason for his removal was the growing support for his candidacy among Republican and conservative voters in Dearborn.

Aoun’s controversial background

Beyond his criminal record, Aoun has been an active and controversial figure in Dearborn’s public discourse. He has attended and disrupted numerous school board and City Council meetings, often confronting officials aggressively over issues like book bans and LGBTQ content in public schools.

In the past two years, Aoun has been arrested three times in Dearborn for disorderly conduct, resisting police and disrupting public meetings.

In 2023, he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 23 days in jail for resisting police officers and disturbing the peace. Additional charges remain pending.