Dearborn Police crack down on vehicles with tinted front windows, give more than 850 citations in three months

Dearborn Police crack down on illegal window tints. - File photo

DEARBORN – In an effort to enhance public safety, the Dearborn Police Department has been conducting an ongoing traffic enforcement campaign for more than three months, targeting drivers with illegally tinted front windows. Since December 26, police have issued nearly 850 citations to violators.

Police Chief Issa Shahin emphasized that dark window tinting is a clear violation of the law because it obstructs visibility for drivers, pedestrians and law enforcement officers alike. He made it clear that his department will continue enforcing the law aggressively.

“I don’t see us stopping anytime soon,” he said.

Safety concerns for police and the public

According to Dearborn Police, tinted front windows pose serious safety risks for law enforcement officers because they make it difficult to see inside a vehicle during traffic stops. This prevents officers from assessing the number of occupants, whether a person is armed or other potential threats.

From a public safety standpoint, pedestrians often rely on making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Dark window tint can obstruct drivers’ visibility, especially at night, increasing the risk of accidents.

“Five years ago, you’d hardly ever see a car with a tinted windshield,” said Shahin, a 27-year law enforcement veteran. “Now, it’s become so common that we had to step in and do something about it.”

Michigan’s window tint law

Under Michigan law (MCL 257.709):

Tinting is allowed on rear side windows and the rear windshield.

Front side windows may have tinting only on the upper 4 inches.

The upper 4 inches of the front windshield may also have a light, non-reflective tint.

Exceptions are granted for medical conditions requiring tint with a doctor’s prescription.

While the law does not regulate the darkness level of tint, it prohibits window tint with more than 35 percent reflectivity, which can cause glare and reduced visibility. Police officers are authorized to pull over drivers if they suspect illegal window tinting.

Citations and penalties

As part of this crackdown, Dearborn Police have been issuing citations for “obstructed vision” violations. These violations come with:

A monetary fine

Two points on the driver’s record

However, Shahin said some penalties can be waived, depending on the driver’s record. Judges may dismiss the two points if drivers remove the illegal tint within two weeks and pay a small fine.

Despite these measures, police have found that some drivers remove the tint to avoid penalties — only to reinstall it later.

“We can check their driving history,” Shahin warned. “If we see that they’ve had previous citations waived, we will issue new violations with points added. We can’t keep chasing the same drivers who remove and reinstall tint repeatedly.”

Police warn of escalating enforcement measures

▶ Repeat offenders may face stricter consequences as police intensify their crackdown.

Police have indicated that if drivers continue to violate the law after multiple warnings, officers may escalate enforcement measures, issuing more severe penalties.

▶ Officers have the discretion to stop any vehicle they suspect has illegal tint, even if no other traffic violation has been committed.

This means that a driver with illegal tint could be pulled over at any time, increasing the risk of receiving a ticket.

Mayor Hammoud’s public safety message

On January 9, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud posted a public safety message on social media, urging drivers to remove illegal tint. He highlighted the dangers of obstructed vision, particularly at night.

While most commenters supported the enforcement efforts, some criticized the city’s approach.

“Dearborn, stop making your own rules!” One user wrote.

Another comment pointed out the “double standard” of Dearborn Police vehicles with tinted windows.

In his post, Mayor Hammoud reiterated the city’s commitment to enforcement.

“The police will continue working around the clock to eliminate this issue,” he wrote. “So please, remove the tint before you get a ticket.”