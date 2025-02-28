Hezbollah stages show of strength at Nasrallah’s funeral, Palestinians strike in Haifa against Israeli aggression in West Bank

Israel openly declares its continued occupation of south Lebanon and Syria with “American blessing”

As Israel admitted to a “total failure” in preventing Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israeli settlements, and as its more than 14-month-long war on Gaza and South Lebanon has failed to achieve its objectives — rather exacerbating internal divisions within Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and among settlers — Netanyahu and his team continue their war policies with even greater determination.

He has threatened that “Israel is ready to resume fighting in Gaza at any moment”, vowing to “achieve the war’s objectives, whether through negotiations or by other means.”

From Lebanon to Syria, and at the heart of it, Palestine — including Gaza and the West Bank — Israeli aggression persists, emboldened by explicit American support at the highest level, with an audacity that borders on shamelessness in declaring its intentions and goals.

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza, both in its first and second phases, remains subject to disputes and uncertainty. Israel openly asserts its right to resume the war if Hamas does not comply with the condition of disarming and expelling its leaders, along with Islamic Jihad leaders, from Gaza.

Southern Syria has become a constant target of Israeli attacks. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated their goal bluntly: “We want to demilitarize southern Syria.” His message was clear: “We will not allow southern Syria to become another South Lebanon.” Meanwhile, Netanyahu demanded the removal of the “new regime’s forces” from southern Syria, emphasizing that Tel Aviv “will not allow the Syrian new regime’s forces to spread south of Damascus.”

“We will not allow (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus, and we demand the removal of all weapons from Quneitra, Daraa and As-Suwayda, and the prevention of the new regime’s forces from entering,” Netanyahu said.

Israel did not stop at Netanyahu’s statements, but escalated its rhetoric towards the government in Damascus, labeling it as “an Islamic jihadist group from Idlib that took control of Damascus by force.”

This came from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on February 24.

“I hear talk about a transfer of power in Syria, and for me, this is absurd,” he said.

The Israeli statements, coupled with the continuous incursions into southern Syrian territory, sparked anger in the Syrian street, prompting protests on February 24 and 25, which included calls for a response to Israel and demands for its unconditional withdrawal, in addition to adhering to the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Hezbollah stages show of strength at Nasrallah’s funeral

On Sunday, Hezbollah put on a show of strength with an elaborate and sprawling funeral for its assassinated leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an event the group used to revive its battered image in Lebanon after the latest war with Israel. Hundreds of thousands of people from across Lebanon and the region flocked to the capital, Beirut, for the service, which was held at a large sports stadium on the outskirts of the city. Tens of thousands packed into the arena, while others spilled out onto the streets, many carrying pictures of Nasrallah and waving large Hezbollah flags. Agence France Presse estimated there were more than 1,400,000 participants. When a truck carrying Nasrallah’s coffin entered the stadium, the crowd erupted in shrieks and cries as the voice of the former Hezbollah leader — clipped from his speeches — echoed from speakers. Some people tossed scarves toward the vehicle, wiping away tears. Others chanted, “We are at your service, Nasrallah!” The “massive crowd in Lebanon is an expression of loyalty to the resistance,” Hezbollah’s current leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said in a video speech played in the stadium.

“The resistance endures and remains present, regardless of what you may think,” he added. “Do not mistake our patience for weakness. “We are in a new phase,” Qassem added. “Resistance is fundamental and we will participate in state-building of our nation.” The funeral comes five months after Israel assassinated Nasrallah on Sept. 27, dropping 84 tons of bombs over several minutes on his bunker just south of Beirut.

Hezbollah and Israel agreed to a November cease-fire that forced Hezbollah to withdraw from southern Lebanon and abandon its strongholds along the border with Israel. While Israel agreed to withdraw from Lebanon as part of that truce, Israeli forces have remained in parts of southern Lebanon past the deadline to do so.