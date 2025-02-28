How to stop MAGA? Let it play out

It’s been just over a month since Donald Trump took the oath of office for a second time, with the government now fully under Republican control. Since then, he has wasted no time asserting his power — issuing dozens of executive orders, reshaping federal departments and firing scores of government employees he deems disloyal. In their place, he has appointed cabinet members whose primary qualification seems to be unwavering loyalty to “King Donald.”

The Democratic response has been predictable — complaints and outrage — but these reactions will do little to sway the slim majority that returned Trump and the Republicans to power. If Democrats want to be effective, they need a radical shift in strategy — one that acknowledges their current powerlessness to stop Trump 2.0.

As Vice President J.D. Vance said in Europe last month, “The greatest threat is the threat from within.” With Republicans controlling the executive branch, both chambers of Congress and holding a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, the only real challenge to Trump’s authority would have to come from within his own party. While the Supreme Court could theoretically serve as a check on his power, it’s unlikely. For that to happen, Chief Justice John Roberts would have to recognize his own partisan leanings, reverse course and persuade Justice Amy Coney Barrett to truly uphold the Constitution — restoring the system of checks and balances and affirming that the president is not a king.

My unsolicited advice to the Democratic Party: Respect the American public’s vote, even if you disagree with Trump’s policies. Let the consequences of his actions unfold. If his policies succeed, then he and his supporters will celebrate. But if, as I suspect, this chaotic administration ends in failure, Democrats will be in a strong position to tell the American people: We tried it his way, and you have witnessed the results. If the country can hold out until the midterms, there may be an opportunity to turn things around. But whether we can even make it to the midterms without further crisis is another question entirely.

So far, Trump has alienated key allies — except Israel — while cozying up to dictators, oligarchs and right-wing extremists. Meanwhile, Democrats have yet to figure out how to effectively counter his relentless strategy of misinformation and distraction. Trump floods the zone with chaos, keeping his opponents in a constant state of reaction. Instead of chasing their tails, Democrats should let his policies play out. Given time, the American people may be the ones begging for his exit.

Trump has been successful at getting his message across because, as the saying goes, “It’s a lot easier to fool someone than it is to convince them that they have been fooled.”

America has faced many challenges and adversaries in the past, but this, “threat from within” may be the greatest we have ever encountered. To be sure, by letting MAGA play out there will be pain, the hope is that enough Americans will realize they’ve been sold a bill of goods and MAGA Will have run its course.