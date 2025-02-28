Young Arab American woman killed in road rage shooting incident near Dearborn-Detroit border

19-year-old Rawan Baseti was laid to rest Monday, February 24, after she was shot and killed Friday around 10 p.m. in what police say stemmed from a road rage incident.

DEARBORN – A 19-year-old Arab American woman was tragically shot and killed following a road rage altercation with another vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, February 21.

According to police, the victim, Rawan Mohamed Baseti, a resident of Dearborn Heights, was driving a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with two female friends when she encountered a white 2015 Chrysler 200 near the intersection of Warren Avenue and the Southfield Freeway Service Drive in the Warrendale neighborhood of West Detroit.

Baseti reportedly followed the Chrysler to obtain its license plate number, heading north on the Southfield Service Drive before turning east onto Tireman Avenue, which serves as the border between Dearborn and Detroit. The chase continued for more than two miles, ending when the Chrysler turned north onto Cheyenne Street in Detroit.

At that point, one of the occupants of the white Chrysler exited the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at Baseti’s car. A bullet pierced the front windshield, fatally striking her in the head. Her two friends were unharmed.

Eyewitness accounts

WXYZ Channel 7 reported that a nearby resident heard the gunfire.

“I heard about six gunshots while sitting in my living room,” Theresa Lewis, a Cheyenne Street resident, told reporters.

“They were all young girls,” she added. “They looked like kids to me. Two of them got out of the back seat and said, ‘Please help us.’”

Lewis immediately called 911.

“I felt so helpless,” she said. “There was nothing I could do except call for help.”

Investigation and arrests

A week after the shooting, authorities arrested three suspects. They were detained inside a house in Detroit, where police also discovered the suspected vehicle parked outside — only a six-minute drive from the shooting scene. However, as of this report, no formal charges have been filed against the suspects.

Community mourning and funeral

Baseti’s funeral was held on Monday, attended by a grieving community at the American Islamic Center (Dearborn Mosque) following the noon prayer.

Law enforcement and city officials speak out

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin expressed his shock and deep sorrow over the senseless crime.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for our community,” he said. “We are committed to thoroughly investigating this horrific incident and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.”

While no charges have been filed yet, Chief Shahin urged anyone with information to come forward by calling 313-943-2225 or anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud also extended his condolences to Baseti’s family and loved ones.

“This is a devastating and painful loss for the greater Dearborn community,” he said. “My deepest sympathies go out to Rowan’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragedy.”

He thanked the Dearborn, Detroit and Michigan State Police Departments for their swift responses and expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation to bring those responsible to justice.